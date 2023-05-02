Rafale jets of India, France carry out multinational air exercise

Rafale jets of India and France have been jointly carrying out aerial drills as part of a multinational air exercise at the French airbase of Mont-de-Marsan, officials said on Tuesday.

Shivangi Singh, the Indian Air Force's first woman Rafale pilot, is part of the Indian team that is participating in the Exercise Orion, they said.

In January, Squadron Leader Avani Chaturvedi scripted history by becoming the first IAF woman fighter pilot to take part in an aerial wargame abroad.

Chaturvedi, a Su-30MKI pilot, was part of the IAF's contingent that participated in the 16-day mega air combat exercise with Japan Air Self Defence Force (JASDF) at the Japanese airbase of Hyakuri from January 12 to 26.

India deployed four Rafale jets, two C-17 aircraft and two IL-78 mid-air refuellers for the three-week multinational exercise in France that began on April 17.

It was the first overseas exercise for the Indian Air Force's Rafale jets.

Also Read Five parts being made at Nagpur plant to be integrated with all Rafale jets IAF to deploy four Rafale jets in first overseas exercise in France India to receive 36th and final Rafale fighter jet from France by Dec 15 Stealthy, speedy, precise: What are fifth-generation fighter jets? The pack is complete, says IAF as last of 36 Rafale jets land in India Over 1,700 health workers to get appointment letters in Gujarat on May 3 ED raid likely to hit edtech giant Byju's $700-million fundraising plan Incremental SUC must be applicable only on band shared among telcos: Trai Telangana govt to introduce insurance scheme for toddy tappers: CM Rao Lithium reserves found in Jammu and Kashmir on the bidding block

Besides the IAF and the French Air and Space Force (FASF), the exercise is being participated by air forces from several other countries including Germany, Greece, Italy and Spain.