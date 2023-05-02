close

Over 1,700 health workers to get appointment letters in Gujarat on May 3

Gujarat Energy and Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai will hand over the appointment letters at Mahatma Mandir, a convention centre in the state capital, he said

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
Health workers interact with the relatives of a COVID-19 patient for admission, at a state government run hospital in Kolkata (Photo: PTI)

Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 8:08 PM IST
As many as 1,760 youngsters who were selected as multipurpose health workers will receive appointment letters at a function in Gandhinagar on May 3, an official said on Tuesday.

Gujarat Energy and Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai will hand over the appointment letters at Mahatma Mandir, a convention centre in the state capital, he said.

The Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board had chosen 1,760 youngsters from nearly 41,000 candidates who had appeared for the competitive exam held in June last year, and a final merit list of selected candidates was published in March, the official said.

Of the selected candidates, 26 belong to general category, 337 are from Scheduled Castes, 245 from Scheduled Tribes, 884 are from Other Backward Class (OBC) categories, while 268 belong to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category, he said.

The selected candidates were given postings at different district panchayats across the state on the basis of their 'merit-cum-preference', the official added.



Gujarat health workers in India

First Published: May 02 2023 | 9:18 PM IST

