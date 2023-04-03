close

CJI approves fresh guidelines on engaging services of law clerks in SC

The top court has come up with a fresh Scheme for Engaging Law Clerk-cum-Research Associates on Short-Term Contractual Assignment in the Supreme Court of India

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 4:27 PM IST
Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud has approved fresh guidelines for engaging the services of law interns for assisting Supreme Court judges in legal research after which they will be paid a consolidated remuneration of Rs 80,000 per month.

The top court has come up with a fresh Scheme for Engaging Law Clerk-cum-Research Associates on Short-Term Contractual Assignment in the Supreme Court of India.

A Law Clerk will be paid a consolidated remuneration of Rs. 80,000/- per month for the assignment term and there will be no other allowances/perquisites, the apex court notification said, adding if such persons are given an extension after 12 months of the initial assignment, then a consolidated remuneration of Rs. 90,000/- per month will be paid for the extended assignment term without any other allowances or perquisites.

The CIJI and other SC judges will be entitled to the services of four Law Clerks out of which the first two shall be selected mandatorily through the selection process of the (apex court) Registry, it said.

The CJI and judges may seek and engage the services of a fifth law clerk subject to the workload, it said.

The law clerks prepare a brief summary of fresh cases listed for admission in the apex court.

They also prepare a synopsis of regular hearing matters and note down all the arguments made during the hearing of regular matters where benches are supposed to deliver judgements.

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 4:08 PM IST

