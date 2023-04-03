close

Mamata greets Rahul in morning and attacks him in evening: Sambit Patra

Patra was addressing a press meet at the new state BJP office in Salt Lake

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Sambit Patra

Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 3:58 PM IST
Accusing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of doublespeak, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Monday said the TMC chairperson greets Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the morning and attacks him in the evening.

Patra was addressing a press meet at the new state BJP office in Salt Lake.

Asked about Banerjee and her Trinamool Congress expressing support to Gandhi against his disqualification from the Lok Sabha, Patra said, "she sends a bouquet to Rahul ji in the morning and greets him. However, in the evening she speaks against Rahul."

Reacting to Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha on March 26, Banerjee had said "in PM Modi's New India, Opposition leaders have become the prime target of BJP."

"While BJP leaders with criminal antecedents are inducted in the cabinet, opposition leaders are disqualified for their speeches - we have witnessed a new low for our constitutional democracy," she had said in a tweet.

Topics : Mamata Banerjee | Rahul Gandhi | BJP | Sambit Patra | Politics

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 3:44 PM IST

