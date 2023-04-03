Rahul gets bail in defamation case; hearing in Surat court on April 13



The sessions court will hear the matter on April 13, an official said.

A Surat court on Monday granted bail to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case over his 2019 remark about the surname Modi.



He was convicted by a lower court here and sentenced to prison for two years last month for a speech in which he linked PM Modi's last name with two fugitive businessmen, remarking how the "thieves" shared the same last name.

The 52-year-old Congress leader reached Surat in the afternoon via a scheduled commercial flight along with sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and proceeded to the sessions court.



A day later, he was disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha. The lower court had granted him bail for 30 days to appeal the verdict.