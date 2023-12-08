Sensex (0.44%)
Clear definition of climate finance crucial for trust: India at COP28

Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said a clear definition of climate finance should ensure it is climate-specific, additional, grant-based, and provided under highly concessional terms

cop28

India expressed concern over the paltry resource flow from rich nations to developing countries. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Dubai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 10:32 PM IST
India on Friday emphasised the need for countries to establish a clear definition of climate finance, saying the lack of clarity affects transparency and trust.
At a high-level ministerial meeting on climate finance during the annual UN climate talks here, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said, I strongly believe this is the most crucial outcome we should all strive for.
Yadav said that defining climate finance clearly is essential for creating trust and transparency among nations.
He said that current estimates from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and Oxfam reports (a transnational NGO) vary significantly and create uncertainty about the actual amount of climate finance provided.
OECD estimated about $ 83 billion provided by developed countries in 2020, while Oxfam's Climate Finance Shadow Report suggests an amount ranging between $ 21 to 24.5 billion, he said.
Yadav said a clear definition of climate finance should ensure it is climate-specific, additional, grant-based, and provided under highly concessional terms.
He expressed concern over the paltry resource flow from rich nations to developing countries and said it needs to be scaled up "several times over".
The minister said to crucial technologies like offshore wind and battery storage is essential for developing countries to fulfil their commitments un that not just financial support but also accessder the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement.

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 10:32 PM IST

