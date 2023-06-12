close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Climate change making travelling by planes more turbulent: Research

Climate change has made travelling by planes more turbulent today than it was four decades ago, according to a study

Press Trust of India New Delhi
civil aviation

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 4:33 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Climate change has made travelling by planes more turbulent today than it was four decades ago, according to a study.

The researchers from the University of Reading in the UK found that clear-air turbulence, which is invisible and hazardous to aircraft, has increased in various regions around the world.

The study, published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters, found that at a typical point over the North Atlantic one of the world's busiest flight routes the total annual duration of severe turbulence increased by 55 per cent from 17.7 hours in 1979 to 27.4 hours in 2020.

Moderate turbulence increased by 37 per cent from 70.0 to 96.1 hours, and light turbulence increased by 17 per cent from 466.5 to 546.8 hours, the researchers said.

The team noted that the increases are consistent with the effects of climate change. Warmer air from carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions is increasing windshear in the jet streams, strengthening clear-air turbulence in the North Atlantic and globally.

"Turbulence makes flights bumpy and can occasionally be dangerous. Airlines will need to start thinking about how they will manage the increased turbulence, as it costs the industry USD 150500 million annually in the US alone," said Mark Prosser, a PhD researcher at the University of Reading.

Also Read

Climate change to push 30% species over tipping points: Research

People think climate change is becoming more real, is here and now

Countries need to integrate climate change in regional, global plans

Prospects of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees vey low: Report

From green hydrogen to circular economy, Centre goes for sustainable growth

RBI to look into companies that do not cooperate with credit rating firms

Haryana farmers hold 'mahapanchayat' along Delhi-Chandigarh highway

Farmers threaten agitation if sunflower is not procured at MSP in Haryana

Fire in multi-storey building in Ghaziabad kills 2; 9 rescued: Officials

AI offers new opportunities, also brings threats to privacy: Amitabh Kant

"Every additional minute spent travelling through turbulence increases wear-and-tear on the aircraft, as well as the risk of injuries to passengers and flight attendants," Prosser said.

While the US and North Atlantic have experienced the largest increases, the study found that other busy flight routes over Europe, the Middle East, and the South Atlantic also saw significant increases in turbulence.

"Following a decade of research showing that climate change will increase clear-air turbulence in the future, we now have evidence suggesting that the increase has already begun," said Professor Paul Williams, an atmospheric scientist at the University of Reading who co-authored the study.

"We should be investing in improved turbulence forecasting and detection systems, to prevent the rougher air from translating into bumpier flights in the coming decades, Williams added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Climate Change airline industry Nature

First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 4:33 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Mirae Asset infuses fresh capital of Rs 1,240 cr in its Indian broking arm

Mirae Asset Financial Services
2 min read

Farmers threaten agitation if sunflower is not procured at MSP in Haryana

Sri lanka farmers
4 min read

Fire in multi-storey building in Ghaziabad kills 2; 9 rescued: Officials

Real estate
3 min read

Most Popular

Quality check: India needs to restore faith in the 'world's pharmacy'

pharmaceutical sector, pharma sector, medicines, meds
4 min read

PM Modi to hold meeting to review situation related to Cyclone Biparjoy

PM Modi
1 min read

Army exposes ISI's move to involve women, juveniles in terror network

Indian army, security forces
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon