close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

People think climate change is becoming more real, is here and now

There is also a need to remind people of the moral imperative of taking action. Climate change hasn't moved closer' There is no doubt climate change is becoming more real and more concerning

Press Trust of India
climate change

Photo: Bloomberg

5 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 1:44 PM IST
Follow Us

PRI ESPL INT .SYDNEY FES10 CLIMATE CHANGE Most people already think climate change is here and now', despite what we've been told By Ben NewellProfessor of Cognitive Psychology and Director of the UNSW Institute for Climate Risk and Response, UNSW Sydney Sydeny, Apr 23 (The Conversation) A quick search on the internet for climate change images readily yields the familiar photograph of a lone polar bear on a shrinking block of ice. Despite signifying an impending crisis, such images make climate change seem abstract happening a long way off (for most of us), to animals we've probably never encountered. The idea that climate change is perceived as psychologically distant happening in the future, in distant places, to other people or animals has long been presented as a major barrier to action on climate change. Despite the intuitive appeal of this idea, new research published today in the journal One Earth by behavioural scientists at the University of Groningen now challenges it. The authors argue the psychological distance of climate change has been overestimated according to their results, most people view climate change as psychologically close. A review of the evidence To investigate how prevalent psychological distance to climate change really is and whether it might prevent climate action the researchers systematically reviewed the available evidence. First, they analysed data from 27 public opinion polls from around the world including China, the US, UK, Australia and the EU finding that most people perceive climate change as happening now and nearby. And this was not just in recent polls. Data from as far back as 1997 indicated almost half of US respondents believed climate change was already occurring. Second, based on an analysis of past studies, they found people who perceive climate change as more distant do not necessarily engage in less climate action. Indeed, some studies have shown the opposite pattern. People who perceived climate change as affecting people in far-away locations were more motivated to support climate action. In short, the evidence for the idea that psychological distance is preventing us from climate action is very mixed. Third, after examining 30 studies, the team found very little evidence that experiments aimed at changing people's perception of the psychological distance of climate change actually increase their climate action. For example, studies where people watch videos about the impacts of climate change in local versus distant locations do not show these people having different intentions to engage in environmental behaviour. As I've written in an article on the new study, these results remind us that evidence should always trump intuition when it comes to applying psychological theory. The conclusions also echo earlier calls by me and colleagues to be cautious about the relevance of psychological distance when it comes to climate action. How should we communicate about the climate, then? Climate communication strategies and guidelines from a host of different organisations have popularised the idea that climate change is perceived as psychologically distant. Our own Australian Psychological Society recommends reducing psychological distance by making the local impacts of climate change more salient. For example, highlighting the increase in the number of extreme heat days in one's town or region. But if the aim here is to increase climate action, is this good advice? There is a trade-off between using psychological distance to capture attention, and the idea that it provides a scientific explanation for why people aren't doing something. I've often used the idea of psychological distance in talks, and spoken to journalists about it, because it starts a conversation and can be a good way to engage otherwise hard-to-reach audiences. But there is a risk of mixing up the narrative appeal with the scientific support. At worst, repeating ideas about psychological distance could lead people to overestimate the extent to which others think climate change is psychologically distant. In turn, this might demotivate action. If everyone else thinks this is a problem for the future, why should I do something about it now? We already know it's here, now let's act Another implication is that advocacy groups and governments could be wasting effort on information campaigns that focus on reducing the psychological distance of climate change. If people know that climate change is near and now, why do we need to reinforce that idea? Our efforts might be better spent increasing people's belief in being able to take climate action (self-efficacy), and that those actions will be effective (response-efficacy). This implies a need to make pro-environmental actions like driving less or eating more plant-based foods easier and cheaper. But it also highlights the need for structural and societal changes that incentivise behavioural change: from offering subsidies for electric vehicles or renewable energy installation, to international agreements on carbon emissions. There is also a need to remind people of the moral imperative of taking action. Climate change hasn't moved closer' There is no doubt climate change is becoming more real and more concerning for most of us. From 2018 to 2022, the number of Australians very concerned about climate change has nearly doubled, from 24% to 42%. These changes in attitude are almost certainly linked to the Black Summer bushfires of 2019-20. But does explaining this shift as a reduction of psychological distance add anything to our scientific understanding? The results of this new study strongly suggest the answer is no. It is time we moved on from considering psychological distance as an impediment to action. We know climate change is affecting polar bears, but we also know it is affecting us right now. Our efforts now must be focused on changing behaviour at both the societal and individual level. (The Conversation) AMS 04231254 NNNN

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Prospects of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees vey low: Report

Averting climate disasters requires bold emission reduction measure: UNEP

India's G-20 presidency: Opportunity for developing world's climate agenda

S Korea's sea level rises nearly 10 cm over 33 yrs due to climate change

Here's how Utah's social media law could curb kids' access to social media

Software firm F5 to lay off 623 employees amid macroeconomic uncertainty

Economic development not enough to end rabies, affected by poverty: Study

Israeli Protests: Thousands rally against govt's judicial reform plan

US troops evacuating 70 diplomats from Sudan amid fierce fighting

Indians safely evacuated from Sudan, Jaishankar's call to Saudi counterpart

Topics : Sydney Climate Change talks

First Published: Apr 23 2023 | 1:44 PM IST

Latest News

View More

SVB still seeing outflows after first citizens takeover, FT says

Silicon Valley Bank
1 min read

Amritpal's arrest result of month-long effort of Punjab Police, govt: AAP

Atishi Marlena
3 min read

PM Modi to dedicate nation's first water metro during Kerala visit

PM Modi
4 min read

Despite inclement weather, wheat purchase in Punjab to be high at 12 mn MT

Wheat
3 min read

Office space vacancy levels across top 6 cities stable at 16.4% in Jan-Mar

NBFCs go easy on hiring as IL&amp;FS crisis hits their lending business
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

LIVE: Amritpal Singh likely to be shifted to Dibrugarh jail in Assam

Amritpal Singh
3 min read

Google AI chatbot Bard now helps people generate, debug programming code

Google, alphabet
2 min read

Renewable energy is our collective interest: Jaishankar at CARICOM meet

EAM Jaishankar
6 min read

Biden plans to stringent limits on GHG emissions on coal, gas power plants

Joe Biden
4 min read

US troops evacuating 70 diplomats from Sudan amid fierce fighting

Sudan clashes, Sudan
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon