close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

AI offers new opportunities, also brings threats to privacy: Amitabh Kant

India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant on Monday said while artificial intelligence (AI) offers exciting new opportunities, such technologies also bring with them new risks

Press Trust of India Panjim
Amitabh Kant

Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 3:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant on Monday said while artificial intelligence (AI) offers exciting new opportunities, such technologies also bring with them new risks, threats to personal privacy and concerns about fake news.

He was speaking at the second G20-SAI Summit of the SAI20 Engagement Group here.

Kant said the world is interconnected today with technology. It plays a crucial role in the functioning and the transformation, and helps to collect, process and disseminate information more quickly and efficiently.

"And with this vast data, we are seeing the emergence of generative artificial intelligence. These are playing a very critical role in the lives of citizens, they have both a positive as well as disruptive potential," he added.

India's G20 Sherpa further said there is a need to realise that the future rapid advancements in artificial intelligence, and, in particular, the transformative potential of generative artificial intelligence, offer exciting new opportunities for human advancement.

"These technologies also bring with them new risks, fresh forms of discrimination and bias, threats to personal privacy and data protection, concerns about fake news also new risks to online safety," he said.

Also Read

Generative AI like ChatGPT will be a co-worker, will not replace jobs: TCS

India leapfrogged 40 yrs of development with DPI: G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant

India to set G20 agenda amid global challenges including Ukraine war

Google starts testing generative AI features in Gmail, Docs: Report

India has lot to offer to world in time of crisis: G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant

Drones used in Lucknow to check power theft through air surveillance

Centre releases Rs 1.18 trillion as tax devolution to state govts

Online banking frauds see huge rise in Delhi post Covid-19 lockdown

What are cyclones, and how are they classified, categorised, and named?

PM Modi leader by democratic choice, Rahul Gandhi by dynastic chant: Naqvi

Nations of the world need to adopt a balanced approach to this new technology, Kant added.

As G20 countries, he stressed on the need to have a pro-innovation approach that maximizes the value of these technologies and offers entrepreneurs the freedom to innovate within a principle-based ethical framework.

The risk mitigation can only be effective with early warning of new risks and imminent threats, Kant said.

Kant further noted that SAI India's endeavours during its SAI20 Chairmanship have been to amalgamate with India's G20 priorities -- green development, climate finance & lifestyle for environment, accelerated, inclusive & resilient growth, accelerating progress on Sustainable Development Goals, technological transformation and digital public infrastructure and women-led development.

The CAG of India, he said has selected two very critical and important priority areas, Blue Economy and responsible artificial intelligence for the SAI20 engagement group and both of them are in consonance with our guiding philosophy, 'One Earth One Family One future'.

"They will have a great significance and direct impact on the lives of our citizens," he added.

Kant said G20 needs to take the initiative and drop an action plan to counter the detrimental impacts of global warming and climate change by leveraging the oceans for conservation and preservation, protection and sustainable development of the seas and the marine areas beyond national jurisdiction with the overall vision of clean and healthy oceans for a safe earth.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Artificial intelligence Amitabh Kant G20 Meet

First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 3:53 PM IST

Latest News

View More

BioNTech faces several lawsuits in Germany over Covid vaccine side effects

Covid vaccine, Covid booster
2 min read

Rapido vs Delhi govt: SC stays permission for 2 wheeler taxi in Delhi

Bike taxi startup Rapido plans to ramp up hiring of women captains
2 min read

Mixed reality searches on Google rise 1,130% after Apple unveils Vision Pro

Apple’s Vision Pro
2 min read

Most Popular

Quality check: India needs to restore faith in the 'world's pharmacy'

pharmaceutical sector, pharma sector, medicines, meds
4 min read

PM Modi to hold meeting to review situation related to Cyclone Biparjoy

PM Modi
1 min read

UAE emerges 4th-largest investor in India, FDI jumps over 3x in FY23

India attracted the highest ever total FDI inflow, which includes equity capital of unincorporated bodies, reinvested earnings, and other capital.
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon