CM Biren assures safety of Tripura students stuck in violence-hit Manipur

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha held a meeting with the parents of the students who are stuck in violence-hit Manipur on Saturday

ANI General News
Manipur Protests

2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2023 | 8:05 AM IST
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha held a meeting with the parents of the students who are stuck in violence-hit Manipur on Saturday and made them interact with Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh over the phone who assured parents about the safety and security of their children.

In a video shared by the Tripura Chief Minister's office, Saha was seen having a telephone conversation with his counterpart during which he urged CM Biren Singh to interact with the concerned parents and assure them of the safety of their children.

"In continuation of the sincere efforts to help the students of Tripura studying in Manipur, a special team has been sent by the government of Tripura to Manipur for coordinating and bringing back Tripura's students. Necessary arrangements have been made to bring them back by flight at the earliest," read a statement.

Earlier in the day, Meghalaya's Chief Minister Conrad Kongkal Sangma also held a meeting with officials and sought details of the evacuation process of students from Manipur.

Sangma took to Twitter to share the information and wrote, "Held meeting with officials to check on the status of the evacuation process of students from Meghalaya in Manipur. The team is working round the clock to ensure our students from the state are back home safe."

On Friday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that his government is in constant touch with their students and will bring them back as soon they get a chance.

Topics : Tripura Manipur

First Published: May 07 2023 | 8:32 AM IST

