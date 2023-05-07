close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

New material converts simple mechanical vibrations into electricity

In a world hungry for clean energy, engineers have created a new material that converts simple mechanical vibrations all around us into electricity to power sensors in pacemakers, spacecraft

ANI
Representative Image

Representative Image

3 min read Last Updated : May 07 2023 | 6:35 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In a world hungry for clean energy, engineers have created a new material that converts the simple mechanical vibrations all around us into electricity to power sensors in everything from pacemakers to spacecraft.

The first of its kind and the product of a decade of work by researchers at the University of Waterloo and the University of Toronto, the novel generating system is compact, reliable, low-cost and very, very green.

"Our breakthrough will have a significant social and economic impact by reducing our reliance on non-renewable power sources," said Asif Khan, a Waterloo researcher and co-author of a new study on the project. "We need these energy-generating materials more critically at this moment than at any other time in history."

The system Khan and his colleagues developed is based on the piezoelectric effect, which generates an electrical current by applying pressure -- mechanical vibrations are one example -- to an appropriate substance.

The effect was discovered in 1880, and since then, a limited number of piezoelectric materials, such as quartz and Rochelle salts, have been used in technologies ranging from sonar and ultrasonic imaging to microwave devices.

The problem is that until now, traditional piezoelectric materials used in commercial devices have had limited capacity for generating electricity. They also often use lead, which Khan describes as "detrimental to the environment and human health."

Also Read

Apple Watch ECG sensor can predict stress level accurately: Study

Risk of sudden cardiac arrest spiked in this US county during Covid

Hospital held liable for acting without consent

Wearable electronics could potentially detect emerging health problems

Possible neural link between early life trauma and eating disorder: Study

Only women contingents to be part of 2024 R-Day parade: Defence Ministry

Vice-President congratulates King Charles on coronation, concludes visit

Kashmir border issue should be resolved as per UN resolutions: China

LIVE: 9 injured, several people killed at Texas outlet mall; gunman dead

President delivers speech in darkness, BJP seeks Odisha CM's apology

The researchers solved both problems.

They started by growing a large single crystal of a molecular metal-halide compound called edabco copper chloride using the Jahn-Teller effect, a well-known chemistry concept related to spontaneous geometrical distortion of a crystal field.

Khan said that highly piezoelectric material was then used to fabricate nanogenerators "with a record power density that can harvest tiny mechanical vibrations in any dynamic circumstances, from human motion to automotive vehicles" in a process requiring neither lead nor non-renewable energy.

The nanogenerator is tiny -- 2.5 centimetres square and about the thickness of a business card -- and could be conveniently used in countless situations. It has the potential to power sensors in a vast array of electronic devices, including billions needed for the Internet of Things -- the burgeoning global network of objects embedded with sensors and software that connect and exchange data with other devices.

Dr. Dayan Ban, a researcher at the Waterloo Institute for Nanotechnology, said that in future, an aircraft's vibrations could power its sensory monitoring systems, or a person's heartbeat could keep their battery-free pacemaker running.

"Our new material has shown record-breaking performance," said Ban, a professor of electrical and computer engineering. "It represents a new path forward in this field.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Energy Composite materials

First Published: May 07 2023 | 7:07 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Multiple people shot dead at Texas' Dallas outlet mall; gunman dead

Mass shootings
4 min read

President delivers speech in darkness, BJP seeks Odisha CM's apology

Murmu, Droupadi Murmu
2 min read

Maintain harmony, dispel fear, insecurity: Manipur Guv appeals to people

Manipur violence
4 min read

Biju Patnaik Airport inaugurates 4 MW solar plant, switches to green energy

solar projects
2 min read

In first rally in poll-bound K'taka, Sonia slams BJP over govt's dark rule

Sonia Gandhi
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Five-day work for bank employees soon, FinMin to issue notification: Report

bank
2 min read

Manipur CM N Biren Singh convenes all-party meeting in violence-hit state

Biren Singh
2 min read

With Punjab's debt at Rs 3.12 trn, CM's OPS promise faces uphill challenge

With Punjab's debt at Rs 3.12 trn, CM's OPS promise faces uphill challenge
5 min read

Homosexuality a disorder, will grow if same-sex marriage legalised: Survey

LGBTQ
2 min read

Rahul's visit raises security concerns, will ensure not happen again: DU

Delhi University
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon