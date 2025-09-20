Saturday, September 20, 2025 | 02:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
CM inaugurates Delhi's first large-scale biogas plant at Nangli Dairy

The 200-tonne-per-day (TPD) capacity plant, spread over 2.72 acres, will treat cattle dung and biodegradable waste into compressed biogas (CBG) and manure

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Attacking the previous AAP government, Gupta alleged that the project was delayed for years despite funds being sanctioned in 2018 (Photo: PTI)

Sep 20 2025

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday inaugurated the national capital's first large-scale biogas plant at Nangli Dairy, calling it a "proud moment" and emphasising that the city needs several such facilities to process cattle dung and municipal waste.

The 200-tonne-per-day (TPD) capacity plant, spread over 2.72 acres, will treat cattle dung and biodegradable waste into compressed biogas (CBG) and manure, officials said.

"This plant will not only help in cleaning drains and reducing pollution in the Yamuna but also generate green energy and revenue. Delhi produces nearly 1,500 metric tonnes of cow dung daily and one plant is not enough. The city will need many more such units in the future," Gupta said.

 

Attacking the previous AAP government, Gupta alleged that the project was delayed for years despite funds being sanctioned in 2018.

"It took eight years to complete this project because the previous government kept blaming Modi ji instead of working. They indulged in politics over everything. Only when the central government and the triple-engine government pushed together, this project finally moved forward," she said.

The chief minister added that the plant was part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "dream project" of promoting green energy.

According to officials, the facility will produce around 14,000 cubic metres of raw biogas daily, translating into 5.6 tonnes of CBG, which will be supplied to Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL). Manure will also be generated as a byproduct.

