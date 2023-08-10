Confirmation

CM Khattar suspends chief engineer for negligence during Delhi floods

The Delhi government had accused the Haryana government of negligence that 4 out of 32 gates of the barrage near ITO in Delhi were not opened, which resulted in waterlogging

Manohar Lal Khattar

Manohar Lal Khattar (Photo: ANI)

ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2023 | 7:32 AM IST
A chief engineer has been suspended and a chargesheet was issued against three senior engineers for alleged negligence during the recent floods in several parts of Delhi, according to an official statement.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has suspended Chief Engineer Sandeep Taneja for not opening 4 gates of ITO Yamuna Barrage in Delhi during the flood. Along with this, orders have been issued to chargesheet senior engineer Tarun Agarwal and executive engineer Manoj Kumar. SDO Mukesh Verma, posted at Yamuna Barrage, has also been chargesheeted under Rule 7, the statement said.
The Delhi government had accused the Haryana government of negligence that 4 out of 32 gates of the barrage near ITO in Delhi were not opened, which resulted in waterlogging.
After this, CM Manohar Lal Khattar had formed a Fact Finding Committee to investigate the entire matter. Two chief engineers of the Irrigation Department were included in the committee for investigation.
CM had asked for the report after investigating it, and now the investigation report has been prepared. In this, great negligence has come to the fore on the part of the officials of the Haryana Irrigation Department, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Haryana flood Floods Delhi Water crisis Waterlogging

First Published: Aug 10 2023 | 7:32 AM IST

