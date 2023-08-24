CM Sukhu-led Himachal govt allocates Rs 165.22 crore for restoration works

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Wednesday that Rs 165.22 crore has been released to all the Deputy Commissioners and the line departments in the State for the restoration works.

The Chief Minister said that Rs. 74 crore had been released to the Jal Shakti Department for restoration and maintenance of water supply schemes, Rs. 14.50 crore has been allocated to the Public Works Department for undertaking repair of damaged roads and bridges.

Apart from this, Rs. 3.70 crore, Rs. 2 crore each have been released to HPSEBL, Horticulture and Agriculture Departments respectively for providing immediate relief.

Further, Rs. 63.07 crore had been allocated to all the Deputy Commissioners for providing relief to the affected families for undertaking repair works. Besides, Rs. 4.95 crore has also been released to Deputy Commissioners Kangra, Solan and Shimla for repair and construction of damaged houses.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu directed the Deputy Commissioners and line departments to speed up the repair of damaged schemes and provide immediate relief to the affected families. He said that there would be no paucity of funds for undertaking repair and maintenance of damaged works and providing relief to the affected.

He said that the State Government was working round the clock to ensure safety of life and properties.

Also Read Hydropower in Himalayan states restart as floods recede but more rain looms IMD issues warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several Indian states Red alert sounded, major rivers in spate as Himachal braces for more rain Himachal rains: Death toll reaches 223, CM Sukhu monitors restoration work Himachal Pradesh to declare heavy rains as state calamity: CM Sukhu 28 hospitalised after gas leakage at chemical factory in Gujarat's Bharuch IMD issues red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in HP for next 2 days Enthusiasm of diaspora in S Africa for India's achievements gladdening: PM EAM Jaishankar, Lavrov exchange views on bilateral, international issues MP govt makes cash transfer for purchase of scooters to 7,790 students

The Chief Minister also appealed to the people to remain vigilant in view of the heavy rain forecast in the next 48 hours. He also expressed grief over the death of six persons in Mandi and Shimla districts due to rain-related incidents during the last 12 hours.