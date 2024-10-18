Business Standard
Home / India News / Coal scam: Delhi HC dismisses Madhu Koda's plea seeking stay on conviction

Delhi High Court

The convicts were granted bail during the pendency of their appeals. | File Photo: Twitter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 9:30 PM IST

The Delhi High Court on Friday rejected a plea by former Jharkhand chief minister Madhu Koda seeking to stay his conviction in a coal scam case.

Koda had sought a stay on his conviction to enable him to contest upcoming assembly elections in the state.

"Application dismissed," said Justice Neena Bansal Krishna.

Koda, former coal secretary H C Gupta, former Jharkhand chief secretary A K Basu, and Koda's close aide Vijay Joshi were awarded three-year jail terms by a trial court for indulging in corrupt practices and hatching a criminal conspiracy in the allocation of Rajhara North Coal Block in the state to Kolkata-based company, Vini Iron and Steel Udyog Ltd (VISUL).

 

It had also imposed fines of Rs 50 lakh, Rs 25 lakh and Rs 1 lakh on VISUL, Koda and Gupta respectively in the UPA-era coal scam.

A Rs 1 lakh fine was also imposed on Basu.

The convicts were granted bail during the pendency of their appeals.


First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 9:30 PM IST

