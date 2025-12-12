IMD warns of dense fog over North India; cold wave likely in these states

A significant drop in temperatures is sweeping across much of India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for dense fog in northern states and cold wave conditions in central and peninsular regions until at least December 14.
Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) are experiencing milder-than-expected temperatures but are not spared from the thick morning fog affecting daily commutes. On Friday, the IMD forecast partly cloudy skies over Delhi with shallow morning fog.
Temperatures are expected to remain steady, with minimums ranging from 7 degrees Celsius to 9 degrees Celsius and maximums between 23 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius, slightly above the seasonal average for mid-December.
Very dense fog in UP, others states also get warning
Beyond the capital, conditions are more severe. Uttar Pradesh is expected to witness ‘very dense fog’ today. Many areas in the state witnessed a near zero visibility.
Dense fog is likely in Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, Odisha, and northeastern states including Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Nagaland at varying intensities through December 16.
VIDEO | Uttar Pradesh: Near zero visibility in Ayodhya as dense fog covers the region affecting normal life amid intense cold.#Ayodhya #WeatherUpdate (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/WeDFs3Q60G— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 12, 2025
Which states are under a cold wave threat?
A cold wave is affecting central India and adjoining regions. According to the IMD, isolated locations in Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha are likely to experience cold wave conditions on December 12 and 13. The chill is predicted to spread to Telangana and North Interior Karnataka between December 12 and 14.
Authorities have urged residents in affected areas to remain cautious during early morning travel and to stay updated with official weather advisories as fog and cold wave conditions continue.