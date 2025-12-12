Friday, December 12, 2025 | 09:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / What we get wrong about protein: Experts bust 10 persistent myths

What we get wrong about protein: Experts bust 10 persistent myths

From kidney damage and supplements to vegetarian diets, women's bodies and ageing, specialists unpack the misconceptions that shape how India consumes protein

Protein myths

Protein remains one of the most misunderstood nutrients in Indian diets. (Illustration: Indranil Sen)

Sarjna Rai New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Protein is everywhere right now, on gym posters, cereal boxes, coffee cups and Instagram reels. Yet for all the hype, confusion still reigns. One moment we’re told protein is essential for strength and ageing well. The next, we’re warned it will “strain the kidneys”, make women “bulky”, or is useless without supplements.
 
For this week’s Fact-check Friday, we asked Dr Bhanu Mishra, nephrologist at Fortis Hospital, Delhi, to walk us through the most common protein myths he encounters in daily practice, and what science actually says.
 

1. Is protein only for kids, athletes or bodybuilders?

Myth: Protein is mainly for growing children or people who lift heavy weights.
 
Fact: Everyone needs protein, every day.
 
“Protein is not a special nutrient reserved for athletes,” says Dr Mishra. “It is essential for immunity, hormone production, enzymes, tissue repair and maintaining muscle mass. As we age, protein becomes even more important to prevent weakness and frailty.”

Also Read

IDBI, IDBI Bank

Fairfax leads race to acquire majority stake in IDBI Bank from govt, LIC

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Smog blankets Delhi as air quality worsens, 28 stations see 'very poor' AQI

us flag, birthright citizenship, united states

US embassy warns Indians against birth tourism, says visas will be denied

Modi Trump

PM Modi speaks to Trump, calls chat 'warm, engaging'; leaders review ties

Air pollution, Delhi

Cong MP demands Beijing-style action plan to cut air pollution levels

 
Needs vary by age, activity and health status, but no adult can safely skip protein.
 

2. Does eating more protein make women bulky?

Myth: Higher protein intake makes women look muscular and bulky.
Fact: Protein alone does not lead to bodybuilder-level muscle gain.
 
“Serious muscle bulking requires intense resistance training and a calorie surplus,” explains Dr Mishra. Normal protein intake supports hormonal health, metabolism, lean muscle, fertility and post-partum recovery in women.
 
Protein strengthens without automatically changing body shape.
 

3. Can vegetarians or plant-based eaters get complete protein?

Myth: Only animal foods provide ‘complete’ protein.
Fact: Plant-based diets can easily meet protein needs.
 
“Pulses, lentils, soy, quinoa, grains, nuts and seeds can collectively provide all essential amino acids,” says Dr Mishra. “You don’t need animal protein at every meal to build a complete profile.”
 
Variety across the day matters more than any single food.
 

4. Must protein be consumed immediately after a workout?

Myth: If you miss the 30-minute post-workout window, protein is wasted.
Fact: The recovery window is much wider.
 
“The so-called ‘anabolic window’ is not a strict stopwatch,” says Dr Mishra. “Protein consumed within two to three hours is effective. More importantly, total daily protein intake matters far more than exact timing.”
 
Your muscles care more about consistency than urgency.
 

5. Are supplements necessary because food is never enough?

Myth: Without protein powders, it’s impossible to meet daily needs.
Fact: Most people can meet protein requirements through food.
 
“Marketing has convinced people they must supplement,” Dr Mishra says. “But normal diets with pulses, dairy, eggs, soy or lean meats are usually sufficient.”
 
Supplements are useful mainly for people with poor appetite, medical conditions, restrictive diets or elite-level training.
 

6. Does more protein always mean more muscle?

Myth: The more protein you eat, the more muscle you build.
Fact: Muscle growth depends on several factors.
 
“Training intensity, overall calories, rest, sleep and genetics all determine muscle gain,” explains Dr Mishra. “Extra protein beyond your body’s requirement is simply burnt for energy or stored.”
 
There is a ceiling beyond which protein stops adding benefit.
 

7. Do most Indians already get enough protein from home food?

Myth: Traditional Indian meals automatically meet protein needs.
Fact: Many Indians fall short without realising it.
 
“Surveys consistently show protein deficiency, especially in vegetarian households,” says Dr Mishra. “Diets are often heavily carbohydrate-based, with rice, roti and potatoes dominating the plate.”
 
Feeling full does not always mean being nutritionally replete.
 

8. Do high-protein diets damage healthy kidneys?

Myth: High protein puts dangerous stress on the kidneys.
Fact: In healthy people, higher protein intake is safe.
 
“This fear originates from dietary restrictions prescribed for kidney disease patients,” Dr Mishra clarifies. “Healthy kidneys can handle higher protein without damage.”
 
Protein restriction applies only when kidney function is already impaired.
 

9. Should protein be avoided after 40–50?

Myth: Protein becomes harder to handle with age.
Fact: Older adults actually need more protein.
 
“After 40, muscle loss accelerates,” says Dr Mishra. “Adequate protein helps prevent sarcopenia, reduces falls and preserves metabolic health.”
 
Avoiding protein with age often worsens weakness, not improves health.
 

10. Is whey protein unnatural or a steroid?

Myth: Whey is an artificial muscle-building drug.
Fact: Whey is simply a milk-derived protein.
 
“Whey is a by-product of cheese-making,” Dr Mishra explains. “It contains no steroids, no hormones, and is among the most researched protein supplements globally.”
 
Protein sits at the strange intersection of fear and fascination in India, embraced by gyms but mistrusted by many people. Protein, it turns out, is not extreme, dangerous or reserved for the few. It is fundamental to our body, working to make us stronger.   

About Fact-Check Friday

 

Misinformation in health can be more harmful than the illness itself. That’s why every Friday, Business Standard brings you Fact-Check Friday, a weekly series where we unpack myths, wellness trends, and separate evidence-based medical insights from popular misconceptions.

 

From ageing and mental health to fitness, diets, and everyday remedies, our fact-checks are guided by doctors, researchers, and public health experts, so you can make informed choices for your well-being.

 

Explore more fact checks here:

For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

More From This Section

healthcare, doctor

MPs' forum seeks action on lack of funds for treating rare diseases

sleepiness on couch, can't sleep in bed

Why you get sleepy on the couch but are wide awake the moment you hit bed

energy drinks heart risk

Do energy drinks raise heart-disease risk? What experts want you to know

seasonal depression, SAD

Why winter triggers seasonal depression and what works best to ease SAD

celebrity health claims

Viral but misleading: Celebrity health claims doctors debunked in 2025

Topics : Health with BS BS Web Reports Health and nutrition

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 9:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPOMaharashtra Lokyaukta ActDigital Ad FraudAMC Stocks OutlookDelhi Air Quality todayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon