Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 11:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / We set own air standards; global rankings not official, says govt

We set own air standards; global rankings not official, says govt

Government tells Parliament that India relies on its own air-quality standards and city-level assessments

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Better-performing cities are felicitated every year on National Swachh Vayu Diwas on September 7.

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 11:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government on Thursday told Parliament that global air quality rankings cited by various organisations are not conducted by any official authority and that the World Health Organisation's (WHO) air quality guidelines serve only as advisory values, not binding standards.
 
Responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha on India's position in global indices such as IQAir's World Air Quality Ranking, the WHO Global Air Quality Database, the Environmental Performance Index (EPI) and the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) metrics, the Environment Ministry said no official country-wise pollution ranking is carried out worldwide.
 
Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh said the WHO's guidelines are meant to help countries set their own standards, taking into account geography, environmental conditions, background levels and national circumstances.
 
 
He said India has already notified its National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) for 12 pollutants to protect public health and environmental quality.
 
The minister also clarified that while no global authority ranks countries officially, it conducts its own annual Swachh Vayu Survekshan to assess and rank 130 cities covered under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) on the basis of air quality improvement measures.
 
Better-performing cities are felicitated every year on National Swachh Vayu Diwas on September 7.
 

More From This Section

accident

18 from Assam killed, 3 missing as truck falls into gorge in Arunachal

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi govt approves reorganisation of 11 revenue districts into 13

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Maha CM Fadnavis asks for plan to build India's biggest shipyard in state

Air pollution, Delhi

Cong MP demands Beijing-style action plan to cut air pollution levels

Umar Khalid

Umar Khalid gets interim bail from Delhi court to attend sister's wedding

Topics : Air quality indian government central government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 11:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayCorona Remedies IPO AllotmentWakefit Innovations IPO Allotment Digital Ad FraudGold 2026 OutlookSBI Card's New Lounge RulesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon