Friday, December 12, 2025 | 09:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Indian artefacts among 600 colonial-era items stolen from British museum

Indian artefacts among 600 colonial-era items stolen from British museum

The break-in took place on September 25, between 1 am and 2 am earlier in the year. The police have now released grainy CCTV footage showing four white male suspects moving around the site

Bristol museum

Bristol Museum & Art Gallery. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Akshita Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 9:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

UK police on Thursday said that more than 600 high-value artefacts, including pieces from India, were stolen during a night-time burglary at a Bristol museum.
 
In a statement, the Avon and Somerset Police confirmed that several artefacts linked to India’s colonial history were among hundreds of items taken from a building housing the Bristol Museum’s British Empire and Commonwealth collection.
 
The break-in took place on September 25, between 1 am and 2 am earlier in the year. The police have now released grainy CCTV footage showing four white male suspects moving around the site.
 
“Detectives investigating a high-value burglary of museum artefacts are appealing for the public’s help to identify these people,” the statement read.
 
 
It further said that the men “gained entry to a building in the Cumberland Road area of Bristol,” where they removed more than 600 items described as valuable and culturally significant.

Also Read

Protein myths

What we get wrong about protein: Experts bust 10 persistent myths

IDBI, IDBI Bank

Fairfax leads race to acquire majority stake in IDBI Bank from govt, LIC

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Smog blankets Delhi as air quality worsens, 28 stations see 'very poor' AQI

us flag, birthright citizenship, united states

US embassy warns Indians against birth tourism, says visas will be denied

Modi Trump

PM Modi speaks to Trump, calls chat 'warm, engaging'; leaders review ties

 
Police added that officers “wish to speak to the four people pictured as they believe they will be able to assist with enquiries,” and urged anyone who recognises them to come forward.
 

What items were stolen?

 
Reports indicate that the stolen items span a wide range of categories.
 
A PTI report said that an ivory Buddha and a waist-belt buckle belonging to an East India Company officer were among the pieces taken.
 
According to the BBC, the burglars removed military memorabilia, jewellery, natural history items and carved ivory, bronze and silver figurines from storage.
 
The report, citing officials familiar with the archive, further said that the building was targeted twice, with the second raid accounting for 95 per cent of the loss.
 
Most of the artefacts originally formed part of the now-defunct British Empire & Commonwealth Museum, whose wider holdings include an extensive film archive of around 2,000 items. The collection features material recorded between the 1920s and 1970s, including significant amateur footage from India and several African nations.
 

Paris museum theft

 
Earlier this year, in October, Paris witnessed a daytime heist at the Louvre Museum, where thieves used a basket lift, power tools and scooters to remove 19th-century French Crown Jewels worth €88 million in under eight minutes.
 
While arrests were later made, most of the jewels remain untraced.
 

More From This Section

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Ayatollah Ali, Ayatollah

Khamenei slams US for 'expansionism' after Venezuela tanker seizure

Apple India

US appeals court backs Apple contempt ruling, allows iPhone app store fees

Reddit

Reddit challenges Australia's law banning under-16s from social media

Myanmar flag

Strike on hospital in rebel-controlled area of Myanmar kills 34, injures 80

Henrique Braun, Coca-Cola

With Trump watching, Coca-Cola makes clear its new CEO is American

Topics : British Museum theft International News BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 9:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPOMaharashtra Lokyaukta ActDigital Ad FraudAMC Stocks OutlookDelhi Air Quality todayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon