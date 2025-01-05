Business Standard

Sunday, January 05, 2025 | 09:32 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Coldplay gets notice against using children ahead of Ahmedabad concert

Coldplay gets notice against using children ahead of Ahmedabad concert

The Unit has highlighted that sound levels exceeding 120 decibels during the concert could pose significant risks to children's health

Coldplay

The notice was issued in response to a complaint filed by Pandit Rao Dharnevar, Assistant Professor of Sociology in Chandigarh | Image: Wikimedia commons

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The District Child Protection Unit in Ahmedabad has issued a notice to singer Chris Martin and the organisers of the Coldplay concert, instructing them not to use children in any form on stage during the concert scheduled to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26, 2025.

The organisers have also been directed to ensure that no children are allowed to enter the concert venue without earplugs or hearing protection.

The Unit has highlighted that sound levels exceeding 120 decibels during the concert could pose significant risks to children's health.

Failure to comply with these directives will result in strict action by the District Child Protection Unit in Ahmedabad

 

The notice was issued in response to a complaint filed by Pandit Rao Dharnevar, Assistant Professor of Sociology in Chandigarh.

Also Read

Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh's concerts a wake-up call: Is India ready for mega events?

Coldplay Infinity tickets for India concert

How to buy Coldplay Infinity tickets for India concert? Details inside

Coldplay steals the show, sings 'Vande Mataram' with A R Rahman

Coldplay show: 33x surge in Mumbai hotel search, Ahmedabad rooms at Rs 50k

Coldplay set for 4th show in India, this time in Ahmedabad; check pricing

Coldplay set for 4th show in India, this time in Ahmedabad; check pricing

Coldplay, concert, music, bands, Chris Martin

Mumbai hotel searches increase 33x ahead of Coldplay concert, Agoda Reports

Speaking to ANI, Dharnevar stated that involving children in concerts featuring loud sounds and bright lights can harm their physical health and mental development. He further emphasized his commitment to taking similar steps in the future to safeguard children's rights.

Earlier, Pandit Rao Dharnevar had also filed a complaint against Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh's New Year's Eve concert in Ludhiana.

This complaint led the Deputy Director of the Women and Child Department, Government of Punjab, to issue a formal notice to Ludhiana's District Commissioner, urging them to prevent the singer from performing certain songs during his live show on December 31, 2024.

The notice specifically called for a ban on songs accused of promoting alcohol, such as 'Patiala Pegg,' '5 Tara Theke,' and 'Case (Jeeb Vicho Feem Labbiya),' even if their lyrics were modified.

Dharnevar expressed concerns about the impact of such songs, particularly on young and impressionable audiences, especially when underage children are present.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to launch projects worth over Rs 12,200 crore in Delhi today

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE: From Delhi metro to Namo Bharat, PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 12,000 cr today

Fog, New Delhi Fog, Winter

Cold wave engulfs Delhi; dense fog disrupts flights for 3rd straight day

Delhi AQI, air pollution, smog

Delhi chokes as air quality stays 'very poor'; AQI hits 400 in many areas

A Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad is a global city with many investment opportunities: CM Reddy

Topics : Narendra Modi coldplay Ahmedabad

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 05 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentPunjab PCS 2025 notificationHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon