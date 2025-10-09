Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 09:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Coldrif cough syrup case: Sresan Pharma owner arrested in Chennai

Coldrif cough syrup case: Sresan Pharma owner arrested in Chennai

G Ranganathan will be presented before a Chennai court today and brought to Chhindwara after transit remand, as police probe the deaths of 21 children linked to Coldrif cough syrup

Sresan Pharmaceuticals’ manufacturing unit, where the pharma company made its Coldriff cough syrup that allegedly killed 17 children in Madhya Pradesh

Police had earlier announced a ₹20,000 reward for information on Ranganathan’s whereabouts.

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 9:47 AM IST

The Madhya Pradesh police on Thursday arrested G Ranganathan, owner of Tamil Nadu-based Sresan Pharmaceuticals, in connection with the deaths of at least 21 children allegedly caused by the company’s Coldrif cough syrup, according to a report by news agency ANI.
 
Ranganathan will be presented before a Chennai court today and will be brought to Chhindwara after securing transit remand, the report said.
 
A seven-member police team from Madhya Pradesh reached Chennai early in the morning and took the 73-year-old businessman into custody. Officials confirmed that a criminal case had already been registered against Sresan Pharma after laboratory tests linked the toxic batch of cough syrup to the fatalities reported across multiple districts of Madhya Pradesh. 
 
 
Ranganathan, a graduate of Madras Medical College, has been in the pharmaceutical business for over four decades. He first gained prominence with Pronit, a nutritional tonic that became popular in Chennai.

Coldrif syrup stocks seized after CM’s orders

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held a high-level meeting in Bhopal on Monday to review the Chhindwara tragedy and ordered the suspension of two drug inspectors.
 
He also directed authorities to ban the sale of Coldrif syrup and seize all existing stock. A door-to-door recovery campaign was launched across Chhindwara and nearby districts to collect the cough syrup from households that had purchased or consumed it.  ALSO READ | A deadly dose of neglect: Bitter truth behind cough syrup scare

Other states issue alerts

The incident has triggered nationwide concern, with several states issuing precautionary measures.
 
The Maharashtra FDA issued an urgent alert instructing all retailers, distributors, and the public to stop the sale, distribution, and use of Coldrif syrup immediately. Citizens were asked to contact local Drugs Control offices if they possessed the medicine.
 
Similarly, the Uttar Pradesh government banned the syrup and ordered a statewide investigation into other similar formulations.
 

Topics : Cough syrup Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh govt Chennai BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 9:19 AM IST

