Communal tensions erupt in Udaipur over stabbing in school; cars burnt

Prohibitory orders banning the assembly of people were imposed in the Rajasthan city

Akola clashes, communal violence, stone pelting

Police said a mob pelted stones and set three or four cars on fire. | Representative Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:24 PM IST

A mob set fire to cars and pelted stones amid communal tension in Udaipur after a class 10 student stabbed another boy at a government school on Friday.
Prohibitory orders banning the assembly of people were imposed in the Rajasthan city.
It was not immediately known what led to the stabbing at the government school.
Members of some Hindu outfits gathered at Madhuban in the city to protest over the stabbing, police said, adding the victim has been admitted in the ICU of the district hospital.
Police said a mob pelted stones and set three or four cars on fire.
"Additional policemen have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order. The accused has been detained," SP Yogesh Goyal said.

Topics : Communal clashes communal violence Udaipur Communalism in India

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 9:24 PM IST

