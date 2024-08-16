Business Standard
Centre effects secretary-level reshuffle; RK Singh named new defence secy

Centre effects secretary-level reshuffle; RK Singh named new defence secy

Minority Affairs Secretary Katikithala Srinivas to be next Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary

IAS Rajesh Kumar Singh, Defence Secretary

Rajesh Kumar Singh

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 8:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Senior bureaucrat Punya Salila Srivastava has been appointed as the new Health Secretary as part of a major top-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre on Friday.
Srivastava, who is currently Special Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office, will initially take over as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Department of Health and Family Welfare, according to a Personnel Ministry order.
She will take over as the Health Secretary after incumbent Apurva Chandra superannuates on September 30, it said.
Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary for Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, has been named as new Defence Secretary.
He will initially take over as the OSD in the Ministry before assuming the post of the Defence Secretary following superannuation of incumbent Aramane Giridhar on October 31, 2024.
Minority Affairs Secretary Katikithala Srinivas to be next Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary.

Senior bureaucrat Deepti Umashankar has been named new Secretary to the President of India.
Financial Services Secretary Vivek Joshi will be Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), the order said.
Senior IAS officer Nagaraju Maddirala, who is currently Additional Secretary in the Coal Ministry, will be new Financial Services Secretary in place of Joshi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 8:04 PM IST

