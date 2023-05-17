close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Cong irked as Vijayan's escort vehicle nearly rams into protesting workers

About five Congress workers were standing on roadside raising slogans and waving black flags when suddenly a speeding escort vehicle with police officials almost ploughed into the protesters: Cong

IANS Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Photo: ANI

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Photo: ANI

1 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 2:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Leader of Opposition V.D.Satheesan on Wednesday demanded strict action against the driver of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's escort car for nearly ramming the vehicle into a few Congress protesters.

Satheesan released a video of the incident that took place early this week.

The video shows a convoy of Vijayan passing through Thavanur in Malappuram district with Congress protesters waving black flags at him.

"About five Congress workers were standing on roadside raising slogans and waving black flags when suddenly a speeding escort vehicle with police officials almost ploughed into the protesters. Had they not moved away swiftly, they would have been seriously injured. They all lost their balance and fell down while saving themselves," said Satheesan.

"A strong case should be registered against the guilty. Earlier also, black flags had been waved at several chief ministers, but such an act never occurred before and hence appropriate action should be taken," added Satheesan.

The video has gone viral on social media.

Also Read

Vijayan to go slow on case against 7 Oppn MLAs for Assembly fiasco: Rpt

Palestinian car-ramming in Tel Aviv deemed 'terror attack', says police

Doctor stabbed to death in Kerala's Kollam district allegedly by patient

Kerala CM Vijayan, team spent Rs 43 lakh on London visit, reveals RTI

If there is 40% commission in Karnataka, its 80% in Kerala: Congress

Giving power to LG to nominate aldermen would destabilise elected MCD: SC

Insurance scam case: CBI searches at 12 locations in Rajasthan, Delhi

Tussle in Congress for post of CM reflects internal situation: Bommai

CBI arrests freelance journo Vivek Raghuvanshi for leaking sensitive info

BJP-IPFT alliance will rule Tripura for next 40-50 years: CM Manik Saha

Notably, when Congress veteran Oommen Chandy was the chief minister and was travelling in Kannur (Vijayan's home town) in 2013, his vehicle was stoned. A stone landed on his chest injuring him.

--IANS

sg/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pinarayi Vijayan Congress Kerala

First Published: May 17 2023 | 2:47 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Insurance scam case: CBI searches at 12 locations in Rajasthan, Delhi

CBI
3 min read

Banks express concern over high overnight funding costs, ask for RBI's help

banks, loans, bank regulations, fintech
3 min read

BJP-IPFT alliance will rule Tripura for next 40-50 years: CM Manik Saha

Manik Saha
1 min read

Decoded: What is biological process behind air pollution's effect on lungs?

Delhi fog, Delhi winters
2 min read

Highest Shiv shrine Tungnath tilting by 6-10 degrees; ASI keeping an eye

Tungnath_temple
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Monsoon rains to be 'slightly delayed', hit Kerala on June 4: IMD

Representative Image
3 min read

164 'positive indigenisation list' items indigenised: Defence ministry

defence
2 min read

Under the lens: Regulator moots pre-export govt testing for cough syrup cos

India cough syrup, new drug policy
3 min read

India to have over 7,000 more ultra-rich individuals by 2027: Knight Frank

ultra high net worth individual
3 min read

New parliament building to open soon marking 9-years of Modi government

Parliament
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon