close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Tussle in Congress for post of CM reflects internal situation: Bommai

Commenting on the ongoing tussle in the Congress for the post of Chief Minister, acting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said the development reflected the internal situation of the party

IANS Bengaluru
Bommai

1 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 2:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Commenting on the ongoing tussle in the Congress for the post of Chief Minister, acting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said the development reflected the internal situation of the party.

Speaking to reporters here, Bommai stated that people have voted for the Congress party hoping that a change of government would bring prosperity to the state and people.

"They (Congress) are yet to finalise their candidate for the post of CM. It's their internal matter and I don't want to comment on the matter. But, it's going to reflect on the Congress party that despite the complete majority they are unable to finalise the CM candidate. This shows the internal situation of the party," he said.

Bommai further stated, the aspirations of people are more important than political motives. They should settle the matter and form the government as soon as possible.

"Congress leaders talked so much about Lingayats and appeased them. Let's see what post they will offer them. Whether they will give the office of the CM or any other post to them," Bommai said.

--IANS

Also Read

Karnataka polls: CM Basavaraj Bommai files his nomination from Shiggaon

Karnataka polls: CM Bommai seeks fourth consecutive term from Shiggaon

BJP is democratic party, not a dictatorship like Congress: Bommai

Gujarat elections exit poll survey will impact Karnataka too: CM Bommai

Surveys indicate BJP to be ahead on over 130 seats: Karnataka CM Bommai

CBI arrests freelance journo Vivek Raghuvanshi for leaking sensitive info

BJP-IPFT alliance will rule Tripura for next 40-50 years: CM Manik Saha

Decoded: What is biological process behind air pollution's effect on lungs?

Highest Shiv shrine Tungnath tilting by 6-10 degrees; ASI keeping an eye

Congress slams Modi govt over slump in LIC's market capitalisation

mka/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Congress Karnataka

First Published: May 17 2023 | 2:32 PM IST

Latest News

View More

NCLT to hear Spicejet insolvency plea on May 25 as talks with lessor fail

The Delhi-bound SpiceJet airplane following its emergency landing after it caught fire mid-air, at Jai Prakash Narayan Airport, in Patna (Photo: PTI)
2 min read

Highest Shiv shrine Tungnath tilting by 6-10 degrees; ASI keeping an eye

Tungnath_temple
2 min read

Jet Airways looks into abyss as JKC fails to renew its flying permit

Jet Airways
2 min read

Congress slams Modi govt over slump in LIC's market capitalisation

LIC has the largest network of 1.34 million individual agents as on March 31, 2021
2 min read

SIU raids several places in J-K's Kishtwar in terror funding case

raid
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Monsoon rains to be 'slightly delayed', hit Kerala on June 4: IMD

Representative Image
3 min read

164 'positive indigenisation list' items indigenised: Defence ministry

defence
2 min read

Under the lens: Regulator moots pre-export govt testing for cough syrup cos

India cough syrup, new drug policy
3 min read

New parliament building to open soon marking 9-years of Modi government

Parliament
2 min read

India to have over 7,000 more ultra-rich individuals by 2027: Knight Frank

ultra high net worth individual
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon