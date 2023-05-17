close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

BJP-IPFT alliance will rule Tripura for next 40-50 years: CM Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has asserted that the BJP-IPFT alliance will rule the northeastern state for the next 40-50 years.

Press Trust of India Agartala
Manik Saha

1 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 2:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has asserted that the BJP-IPFT alliance will rule the northeastern state for the next 40-50 years.

The CPI(M)-led Left Front had ruled the state for 25 years in a row till 2018.

"People have reposed full faith in the BJP-IPFT government, giving us a second term. Our alliance will rule the state for the next 40-50 years as we are focusing on development and growth," Saha told reporters on the completion of one year in office as the chief minister on Tuesday.

Saha, who became the CM replacing Biplab Kumar Deb last year, asserted that the BJP-led government has been "pushing development on top gear".

Saha said his government is maintaining law and order.

"There might be some problems but we are leaving no stone unturned to address those issues," he said.

Also Read

Tripura polls 2023: BJP to talk about good governance, says CM Manik Saha

Manik Saha holds campaign in Agartala, says people have faith in BJP

Amit Shah to meets senior leaders to discuss poll preparedness in Tripura

Rajnath Singh, Yogi Adityanath to address election rallies in Tripura today

Tripura CM Manik Saha attends mega blood donation camp in Agartala

Decoded: What is biological process behind air pollution's effect on lungs?

Highest Shiv shrine Tungnath tilting by 6-10 degrees; ASI keeping an eye

Congress slams Modi govt over slump in LIC's market capitalisation

SIU raids several places in J-K's Kishtwar in terror funding case

Meta India partnership head Manish Chopra resigns; fourth exit in a year

The CM said the state government is focusing on improving connectivity highways, railways and air besides healthcare and agriculture.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Tripura Tripura CM

First Published: May 17 2023 | 2:01 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Meta India partnership head Manish Chopra resigns; fourth exit in a year

Meta, Meta India, Manish Chopra quits
2 min read

CBI arrests US freelance journalist, Ex-Navy commander for spying

68 personnel at CBI Mumbai office test positive for COVID-19
1 min read

India to have over 7,000 more ultra-rich individuals by 2027: Knight Frank

ultra high net worth individual
3 min read

Hyundai ties up with Shell to install 60 kW fast chargers at 36 dealerships

electric vehicle
1 min read

Be cautious about 'excessive use' of booster Covid doses: Srinath Reddy

vaccine
5 min read

Most Popular

View More

Monsoon rains to be 'slightly delayed', hit Kerala on June 4: IMD

Representative Image
3 min read

164 'positive indigenisation list' items indigenised: Defence ministry

defence
2 min read

Under the lens: Regulator moots pre-export govt testing for cough syrup cos

India cough syrup, new drug policy
3 min read

New parliament building to open soon marking 9-years of Modi government

Parliament
2 min read

Slight delay in onset of monsoon over Kerala; arrival likely on June 4: IMD

Photo: PTI
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon