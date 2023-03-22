JUST IN
Vijayan to go slow on case against 7 Oppn MLAs for Assembly fiasco: Rpt
Indian airports' revenues to rise 26% to $3.9 bn next fiscal year: CAPA
Rajasthan at number two in terms of economic development: CM Ashok Gehlot
6 arrested in Delhi for putting up objectionable posters against PM Modi
26% of world lacks clean drinking water, 46% sanitation, says UN report
Outbreak of disasters can be minimized only by proactive approach: CM Dhami
LIVE: SC to hear pleas against pre-mature release of Bilkis Bano convicts
Lookout circular, non-bailable warrant issued against Amritpal Singh
Karnataka to provide drinking water to 464,000 houses in Vijayapura: CM
Himachal signs MoU with French Agency to improve drinking water, sanitation
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Indian airports' revenues to rise 26% to $3.9 bn next fiscal year: CAPA
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Vijayan to go slow on case against 7 Oppn MLAs for Assembly fiasco: Rpt

Of the seven opposition legislators named, two are women and the FIR includes charges which can fetch imprisonment for a decade

Topics
Kerala Assembly | Opposition | Kerala

IANS  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

With the Congress-led opposition in a combative mood which led to guillotining of the ongoing Assembly session, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is now having second thoughts about going forward with the case against seven opposition MLAs for the fiasco at the Speaker's office last week, say sources close to the government.

Of the seven opposition legislators named, two are women and the FIR includes charges which can fetch imprisonment for a decade.

Though the present session was to conclude on March 30, Vijayan, who came under tremendous duress from the opposition right from the start of the session on January 23, on Tuesday presented a motion to guillotine the session and was passed.

Following the incident at the Speaker's office, the opposition has been up in arms against the government as the cases against them, included non-bailable charges. Crying fowl, the Legislators claimed that they were roughed up by the watch and ward staff and treasury bench who have been charged under all bailable offences.

Leader of Opposition V.D.Satheesan said that they were ready to cooperate for the smooth conduct of the House, but then the "false cases" registered against the Opposition MLAs should be withdrawn and the "autocratic" style of Vijayan stopped. The rights of the opposition to move adjournment motions also should be restored, he added.

According to sources, another reason for Vijayan going slow is the Congress-led UDF's announcement of intensifying their protest against the CM, outside the Assembly.

The UDF has decided to step up their protests by staging a massive sit-in protest before the State Secretariat in the second week of May, which coincides with the second anniversary of the current Vijayan government.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Kerala Assembly

First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 11:41 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.