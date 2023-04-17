close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Cong leaders start dialogue with MLAs in Rajasthan, Pilot skips interaction

Former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, who has been involved in a leadership tussle with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, skipped his interaction

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Sachin Pilot

Congress leader Sachin Pilot

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 9:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The ruling Congress in Rajasthan on Monday began a series of individual meetings between MLAs and senior leaders to gear up the party for the upcoming assembly polls.

Former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, who has been involved in a leadership tussle with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, skipped his interaction.

AICC incharge for Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Gehlot and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Govind Singh Dotasra held one-on-one meetings with MLAs from districts that come under Ajmer and Jodhpur divisions.

Pilot, who recently opened another front against Gehlot over inaction on alleged corruption under the erstwhile Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government, skipped the meeting. The Tonk MLA addressed two scheduled public meetings in Shahpura (Jaipur) and Khetri (Jhunjhunu).

Tonk comes under the Ajmer division.

Pilot told reporters in Khetri that he already had two programmes scheduled for the day and therefore he could not attend the meeting in Jaipur.

Also Read

Explained: Why is Sachin Pilot holding a day-long protest in Rajasthan

80% MLAs are with Sachin Pilot: Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha

Both leaders assets to Congress: Rahul Gandhi on Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot

Cong high command asks party MLAs to take back resignations in Rajasthan

Dharna by Pilot would amount to anti-party activity, says Congress

G20 Health Working Group meet draws attention with Co-WIN, e-Sanjeevani

India's cement demand seen rising 8-9% in FY24 over 9% growth in FY23

Coca-Cola India acquires a minority 15% stake in Hashtag Loyalty

PM Modi pays tributes to ex-PM Chandra Shekhar on his birth anniversary

IMD's heatwave warning: Here're 6 common health problems to look out for

He said he had already communicated his point of view to the party leadership during AICC meetings and during his recent visit to Delhi.

Gehlot and Pilot have been involved in a power tussle in the state since the Congress formed the government in December 2018.

Both Gehlot and Pilot were keen on the chief minister's post when the party won the state in 2018. But the Congress high command picked Gehlot for the top post for a third time.

On April 11, Pilot sat on a fast in Jaipur against "inaction" by the Gehlot government in alleged cases of corruption during Raje's tenure as chief minister, defying the Congress central leadership's warning that the move would amount to "anti-party" activity.

Other legislators from Ajmer, Bhilwara, Tonk, Nagaur, Jodhpur, Sirohi, Barmer, Jaisalmer, Jalore and Pali reached the PCC's new office and shared feedback about their constituencies, a party spokesperson said.

Randhawa, Gehlot and Dotasra called the MLAs one by one and talked to them about issues of their constituencies, caste equations, execution of government schemes, feedback regarding the announcement of new districts, plan to counter anti-incumbency, assessment of third force on their seats, social media presence, and public mood regarding elections.

Party sources said the MLAs have been directed to make inflation relief camps, which will be organised in the state from April 24, successful.

The state government will set up inflation relief camps, along with 'Prashasan Shehron/Gaon ke Sang' in the state to inform people about welfare schemes and link them to these initiatives.

The MLAs were asked to ensure that the benefits of state government schemes and programmes reach the maximum number of people so that it can translate into votes for the party in the elections, the sources said.

"The party is aiming to return to power in the upcoming assembly elections on the basis of the work done by the Gehlot government. But for this, it is important to publicise the (government) schemes in a planned and coordinated manner," a Congress leader said.

Earlier, former minister and Kekri MLA (Ajmer) Raghu Sharma said, "It is the year of elections, every party prepares for the elections. The exercise which began today is necessary from the election point of view."

Masuda MLA Rakesh Pareek, a Pilot loyalist, said no one can stop the Congress from returning to power in Rajasthan if the party high command brings together Gehlot and Pilot.

"Rahul Gandhi and the party high command have called both Gehlot and Pilot assets of the Congress. If the party contests elections by bringing them together, no one can stop the Congress from winning the assembly polls again," Pareek said.

During his meeting with the senior party leaders, Pareek said, he told them about Pilot's influence in Ajmer.

"I told them about the influence of Sachin Pilot in Ajmer. He has been an MP from Ajmer and has a huge number of supporters there," he said.

He said he also shared feedback about his constituency and told the leaders what needs to be done at the level of the government and the party organisation to strengthen the Congress in Mausda.

The Congress will organise a day-long workshop for party officials and MLAs on Wednesday and a dialogue programme in Bikaner and Jaipur on Thursday, the party spokesperson said.

Topics : rajasthan | Sachin Pilot | Ashok Gehlot | Congress

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 9:40 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon