Cong high command asks party MLAs to take back resignations in Rajasthan

With almost a year left for the state Assembly elections in Rajasthan, the Congress high command has geared up to resolve the differences between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot camps.

Rajasthan government | MLAs | Congress

IANS  |  Jaipur 

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi with party leader Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka party president DK Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition in State Assembly Siddaramaiah takes part in the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Mandya on Thursday.
Representative Image

With almost a year left for the state Assembly elections in Rajasthan, the Congress high command has geared up to resolve the differences between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot camps.

Around 91 MLAs from the Gehlot faction, who resigned after boycotting the Congress Legislature Party meeting in September, have now been asked to withdraw their resignations. Some MLAs reportedly sent a letter to Assembly Speaker C.P. Joshi to withdraw their resignation.

The party's new state in-charge Sukhjinder Randhawa had met the Speaker at his official residence on Friday.

It is believed that in the meeting with Joshi, Randhawa, citing the party high command's message, discussed settling the dispute of the MLAs. Randhawa's meeting with the Speaker is being seen as part of the efforts for reconciliation between the two factions.

The budget session of the Assembly will commence on January 23.

Ahead of the session, the withdrawal of MLAs' resignation becomes a necessity for the ruling party.

 

Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore has filed a writ in the Rajasthan High Court regarding the resignations of the MLAs, on which the court has also sought a reply from the Speaker.

The BJP has made the resignations a major issue and it is expected that during the budget session, the opposition would seek the Speaker to clarify the position on the issue.

Deputy Leader of Opposition Rathore has said that there is "no provision in the law for withdrawal of resignations". The Speaker should not allow the MLAs who resigned to continue as legislators, he added.

He also said that the state is being run by "an illegal government which fails to enjoy the confidence of the House".

First Published: Sat, December 31 2022. 13:07 IST

