Both leaders assets to Congress: Rahul Gandhi on Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot

Press Trust of India  |  Indore 

Amid the power tussle between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday said both the leaders are assets to the party.

Addressing a press conference near Indore, Gandhi, the Lok Sabha member from Wayanad in Kerala, also said the decision to contest again from Amethi would be taken after one or one-and-a-half years.

"At present, my focus is on the Bharat Jodo Yatra," he said.

Union minister Smriti Irani had defeated Rahul Gandhi in his family's bastion Amethi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

To a query on different statements being given by Rajasthan leaders Gehlot and Pilot amid their power tussle, he said, "It will not affect the yatra and both the leaders are assets to the Congress party."

Asked whether he would like to contest again from Amethi if given an opportunity, Gandhi said "I don't want to give any headline to the media as at present my focus is on the Bharat Jodo Yatra."

"The answer to your question on the issue will come after a year or one-and-a-half years," he said.

To a query on plans for solving the unemployment problem in the country, Gandhi said the main problem at present is that the entire wealth of the nation is confined in the hands of three-four industrialists.

The Congress will focus on creating small scale enterprises to generate more employment opportunities in the country, he said.

Gandhi also said his ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, a mass contact initiative, was raising the voice of the nation.

First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 14:52 IST

