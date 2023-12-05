Sensex (0.34%)
69096.42 + 231.30
Nifty (0.53%)
20796.50 + 109.70
Nifty Midcap (0.17%)
43995.30 + 76.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.06%)
6702.75 + 4.25
Nifty Bank (0.91%)
46851.85 + 420.45
Heatmap

Cong MP flies notice to discuss death penalty to ex-navy staff in Qatar

Tewari alleged that the central government has not even called in the Qatari Ambassador to protest the matter strongly and there is no "visible protest" by the central government

Congress MP Manish Tewari

Congress MP Manish Tewari

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2023 | 11:39 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Tuesday gave an Adjournment Motion Notice in the Lok Sabha and demanded a discussion on the death penalty for eight former Indian Navy personnel in Qatar.
"Captain Navtej Singh Gill, Captain Birendra Kumar Verma, Captain Saurabh Vasisht, Commander Amit Nagpal, Commander Purnendu Tiwari, Commander Sugunakar Pakala, Commander Sanjeev Gupta, and Sailor Ragesh, were sentenced by the Qatari court on October 26, 2023. I have been constantly raising this matter since August 2022 both inside and outside the House but the response of the Government has been - NO RESPONSE for -14 months," Tewari said in his notice.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The Congress MP also mentioned that eight naval personnel were brutally tortured, self incriminating confessions extracted and sentenced to death in a "Kangaroo Trail" in a couple of "perfunctory hearings".
Tewari alleged that the central government has not even called in the Qatari Ambassador to protest the matter strongly and there is no "visible protest" by the central government.
"Despite the purported acceptance of their appeal, crucial details such as charges, court rationale, and the judgment of the copy of the Court of First Instance remains undisclosed," Tiwari stated.
Moreover, Congress MP Manickam Tagore gave an Adjournment Motion Notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss the "severe impact" of heavy rainfall in Chennai owing to Cyclone Michaung.
"Acknowledging the swift response by the state goverment that prevenited any loss of lives, it is imperative to discuss the situation in Parliament, especially the closuse of the airport due to water on the runway, and the need for preparedness in the face of natural disasters like Cystone Michaung," Tagore mentioned in his notice.
The eight former naval personnel were sentenced to death by the Court of First Instance of Qatar.
The Court of First Instance of Qatar recently passed a verdict of death penalty for eight former naval officers who were detained in Doha, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Also Read

Qatar's death penalty to Indian navy officers: What we know so far

World Cup 2026 Qualifier India vs Qatar highlights: India lose 0-3 to Qatar

Why Qatar awarded death penalty to 8 ex-Indian Navy officers; details here

ICC World Cup, IND vs PAK: Shubman Gill trains, may return to India's XI

Passing on the baton: Will Shubman Gill take on the mantle from Kohli?

CDS to inaugurate Avionics Expo-2023 in Delhi, focus on HAL capabilities

Govt mulls increasing NCLAT's strength to speed up corporate case disposal

Residents in south coastal Andhra evacuated ahead of Michaung landfall

Centre should extend all help to states affected by cyclone: Congress chief

India needs to continue momentum at COP28, seek more commitments: UNDP

The eight former Indian Navy personnel were employees of Dahra Global, a Doha-based private defence services provider. They were arrested in August 2022 for alleged espionage.
India called the ruling 'deeply shocking' and deployed all diplomatic channels to engage with Qatar on this case. "The eight former Indian Navy personnel were employees of Dahra Global, a Doha-based private defence services provider. They were arrested in August 2022 for alleged espionage," the Ministry of External Affairs said.
In November, the Qatari court had accepted the appeal document on the sentencing of eight former Indian naval personnel to death. An appeal was filed by India against the death penalty awarded to the eight Indian ex-Navy personnel in Qatar.
India had been given a round of consular access to the detainees on November 7. The Qatar court judgment remains confidential, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.
Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also met the family members of the eight naval personnel, assuring them of full government support. New Delhi had been granted consular access to the eight Indians and had been working to secure their release. The Indian nationals had their first trial in late March.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Congress Manish Tewari navy Qatar

First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 11:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 3Delhi AQI TodayMP Assembly Election Results LIVEIndia vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon