Sensex (0.64%)
69303.55 + 438.43
Nifty (0.74%)
20839.75 + 152.95
Nifty Smallcap (0.47%)
6729.80 + 31.30
Nifty Midcap (0.44%)
44113.00 + 194.40
Nifty Bank (1.46%)
47111.50 + 680.10
Heatmap

Centre should extend all help to states affected by cyclone: Congress chief

In a post on X, Kharge said it is distressing to witness the impact of the cyclone in Tamil Nadu, where precious lives have been lost

Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka elections, karnataka election results

Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2023 | 10:52 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday urged the Centre to provide all possible help to states affected by Cyclone Michaung.
In a post on X, Kharge said it is distressing to witness the impact of the cyclone in Tamil Nadu, where precious lives have been lost.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The cyclone is expected to make its presence felt in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Puducherry, and may cause heavy rains in Jharkhand.
"All the state governments must receive every possible assistance from the Union Government in this hour of need. We must be together to avert any crisis," the Congress chief said.
Asserting that the safety of the people is paramount, he also requested the Congress workers to provide all help to fellow citizens.
Cyclone Michaung wreaked havoc in Chennai and its suburbs on Monday, leaving five people dead.
The cyclone is likely to move nearly northwards parallel and close to the south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam, close to Bapatla during forenoon.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

BJP's hate politics behind Muzaffarnagar slap incident: Congress prez

Cong prez Kharge forms new CWC, includes some G23 members in his new team

Haryanavi singer Raju Punjabi dies at 40, fans offer condolences

Depression over Bay of Bengal to intensify into cyclonic storm by Dec 3

Cyclone Michaung: 8 people dead, subways, roads closed in Tamil Nadu

India needs to continue momentum at COP28, seek more commitments: UNDP

Cyclone Michaung: 8 people dead, subways, roads closed in Tamil Nadu

'Distressed' says Rahul on Cyclone Michaung, urges Cong workers to help

Delhi AQI continues to be 'very poor' despite relief from recent rainfall

ED raids in Haryana, Raj in money laundering case against Bishnoi gang

Topics : Cyclone Congress Natural Disasters mallikarjun kharge

First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 10:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMizoram Election Result Live UpdatesAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 3Delhi AQI TodayMP Assembly Election Results LIVEIndia vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon