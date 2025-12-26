Friday, December 26, 2025 | 09:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Congress leader booked for sharing Kerala CM's AI-generated image

A case has been registered against a Congress leader for allegedly sharing an AI-generated photograph showing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan along with Unnikrishnan Potty, an accused in the Sabarimala gold loss case, officials said on Friday.

The case was registered against N Subarahmanian of Karuvattoor, a member of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Commitee (KPCC) Political Affairs Committee.

According to the FIR registered by Chevayoor police, Subarahmanian shared a post on a social media platform carrying a photograph of the Chief Minister and Potty, accompanied by a caption questioning the reason for their alleged close relationship.

Police said preliminary verification revealed that the image was generated using artificial intelligence.

 

A case has been registered under Section 192 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause a riot and Section 120(o) of the Kerala Police Act for causing annoyance through communication.

Police are also tracing others who shared similar images on social media platforms and efforts are underway to identify the origin of the AI-generated photograph, officials said.

Meanwhile, the CPI(M) on Thursday clarified that the image circulating on social media was fabricated using artificial intelligence.

