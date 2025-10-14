Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 11:46 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Widespread rains expected in TN, Pondy; heavy rain alert for 4 districts

Over the next 24 to 48 hours, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Theni and Tenkasi districts are expected to receive heavy showers

Palar Anicut in Ranipet district, Ayinkudi in Pudukottai, Tenkasi, Ammundi in Vellore district received the highest amount of rainfall recording 8 cm each in the last 24 hours (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Regional Meteorological Centre here has predicted widespread light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry due to the influence of an upper air cyclonic circulation.

Over the next 24 to 48 hours, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Theni and Tenkasi districts are expected to receive heavy showers.

Palar Anicut in Ranipet district, Ayinkudi in Pudukottai, Tenkasi, Ammundi in Vellore district received the highest amount of rainfall recording 8 cm each in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said on Tuesday.

Rameswaram, Vadapudupattu district in Tirupathur, Sivagiri (Tenkasi), Sivaganga district, Tondiarpet (Chennai) Bodinaickanur (Theni) MGR Nagar in Chennai received 1 cm of rainfall each in the last 24 hours.

 

In Chennai and its neighbourhood, the bulletin said the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy.

"Light or moderate rain with Thunderstorm and Lightning is likely to occur in some areas," the bulletin added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

