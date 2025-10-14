Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 11:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Paras Defence signs MoU with Israel's Cielo for inertial solutions

Paras Defence signs MoU with Israel's Cielo for inertial solutions

The two firms will explore opportunities in India for adapting, marketing, selling, and producing inertial sensors and closed-loop inertial solutions

Paras Defence and Space Technologies

Paras Defence is partnering with Israel-based Cielo Inertial Solutions to produce inertial sensors (Image source: X.com/@ParasDefence)

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Paras Defence and Space Technologies has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Israel-based Cielo Inertial Solutions for the sale and production of inertial sensors.
 
Cielo is a global technology expert in inertial solutions and an Israeli manufacturer of closed-loop fiber optic gyroscopes (FOGs), Inertial Measurement Units (IMUs), GyroCompass, north finding systems, and inertial navigation systems (INS).
 
The companies will combine their respective capabilities in order to promote and pursue opportunities in India for the adaptation, marketing, sale, and production of inertial sensors and closed-loop FOG-based inertial solutions, Paras Defence said in a stock filing.
 
IMUs are electronic devices that measure an object's acceleration, angular velocity, and orientation.
 
 
An inertial navigation system is a navigation device that uses motion sensors (accelerometers), rotation sensors (gyroscopes), and a computer to compute the position and velocity (direction and speed of movement) of a moving object. 

Also Read

Merger, M&A

Aavishkaar Group, Jamwant launch Rs 500-cr fund for defence, deep tech

Pascale Sourisse, senior executive vice-president, international development, Thales

Allow 100% foreign-owned defence companies under automatic route: Thalespremium

adani

Govt 'probes' Adani Defence for tax evasion on missile parts imports

volatility index, stock market volatility, India VIX, stock market today, why are nifty, sensex down today, stock market, stock market news

Mukul Agrawal portfolio: PTC Industries stock soars 9%, nears record high

Wheeled Armoured Platform, WhAP 8x8

WhAP facility opens in Morocco: All about India's first amphibious vehicle

"We are the only company in India to manufacture Infrared Optics in large quantities. Our company has been significantly contributing to most of the prestigious defence and space programs of our country," the company's website said.
 
Paras Defence and Space Technologies' share price rose 2 percent in the early trade on October 14 following the announcement. The stock rose as much as ₹721.70 apiece at 9:30 AM. It traded 1.24 per cent higher at ₹711.40 apiece, as of 10:11 AM.
 
Private defence firms to clock 16–18% revenue growth in FY26: Crisil
 
Private defence companies are expected to record revenue growth of 16–18 per cent in the current financial year, driven by higher investments and steady domestic demand, according to Crisil Ratings. The double-digit projection comes after the sector registered a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 20 per cent between the financial year 2021-2022 (FY22) and FY25.
 
Profitability is likely to remain stable, with operating margins projected to stay within the 18–19 per cent range. Crisil Ratings said it had analysed more than 25 private defence firms, which together account for nearly half of the industry’s total revenues.
 

More From This Section

Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team arrives to investigate at the house of senior Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who allegedly died by suicide | (PTI Photo)

Haryana IPS 'suicide': State on alert, police asked to ensure harmony

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Karnataka CM orders review of TN's ban on RSS activities in govt spaces

Ladki Bahin

Ladki Bahin scheme: Maharashtra extends e-KYC deadline in flood-hit areas

Bhupender Yadav, Bhupender

Bhupender Yadav calls on CoP30 to uphold multilateralism in climate action

India cough syrup, new drug policy

LIVE news: WHO warns against 3 cough syrups in India after children's deaths in Madhya Pradesh

Topics : India News defence firms Defence acquisitions Defence management

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayQ1 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 PreviewTop Muhurat PicksMotilal Oswal Sectorial PickUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon