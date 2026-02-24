Tuesday, February 24, 2026 | 01:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Congress slams PM over Israel visit, says 'govt has abandoned Palestinians'

Congress slams PM over Israel visit, says 'govt has abandoned Palestinians'

Israel's dispossession and displacement of thousands of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank has intensified and drawn worldwide condemnation, Ramesh said on X

Jairam Ramesh

Ramesh also pointed out that Israel and the US are planning air assaults on Iran (Photo::PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2026 | 1:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Tuesday alleged that the government has "abandoned" the Palestinians and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to Israel despite that country's attacks on civilians in Gaza continuing "mercilessly".

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the Modi government makes cynical and hypocritical statements on its commitment to the cause of the Palestinians but in reality it has abandoned them.

Israel's dispossession and displacement of thousands of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank has intensified and drawn worldwide condemnation, Ramesh said on X.

Israel's attacks on civilians in Gaza continue mercilessly, he said.

Ramesh also pointed out that Israel and the US are planning air assaults on Iran.

 

"Yet the Prime Minister is going to Israel tomorrow (where there is a Modani connection as well) to embrace his good friend Mr. Netanyahu, who faces very serious corruption charges," the Congress leader said.

"The Opposition in Israel is threatening to boycott Mr. Modi's address to the Israeli Parliament to protest how Mr. Netanyahu is destroying the independence of the judiciary in Israel," he said.

The Modi government makes cynical and hypocritical statements on its commitment to the cause of the Palestinians, Ramesh said.

"The reality is the Modi government has abandoned them, forgetting that India was amongst the earliest countries to recognise the state of Palestine way back on Nov 18, 1988," he said.

Modi's visit to Israel has gotten entangled in domestic politics, with the opposition threatening to boycott the Indian leader's parliamentary address unless the Supreme Court chief is invited for it as per protocol.

Modi is expected to arrive in Israel on February 25 for a two-day visit, during which he is likely to address the Knesset and meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 24 2026 | 1:13 PM IST

