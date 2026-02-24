Tuesday, February 24, 2026 | 12:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Shirtless protest at AI Summit: Delhi Police nabs Youth Congress president

Shirtless protest at AI Summit: Delhi Police nabs Youth Congress president

Police had earlier arrested seven Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers, including three from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, for the protest staged at the Bharat Mandapam last Friday

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment, Prisoner

In addition, IYC's Uttar Pradesh general secretary Ritik alias Monty Shukla has been detained from Lalitpur in the state (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2026 | 12:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Police has arrested Indian Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib in connection with the shirtless protest staged by a group of IYC members at the AI Impact Summit here last week, officials said on Tuesday.

With this, the total number of arrests made in the case has risen to eight.

Police had earlier arrested seven Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers, including three from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, for the protest staged at the Bharat Mandapam last Friday.

They have been identified as Jitendra Yadav, Raj Gujjar and Ajay Kumar.

In addition, IYC's Uttar Pradesh general secretary Ritik alias Monty Shukla has been detained from Lalitpur in the state.

 

Also Read

Congress, Congress flag

Congress protests in MP Assembly, says India-US deal 'threat' to farmers

JNU (Photo: Wikipedia)

JNU vows crackdown on unruly behaviour after late-night campus clash

Modi, Narendra Modi

World wholeheartedly praised India's potential at AI Impact Summit: PM Modi

Atal Innovation Mission, artificial intelligence

From tinkering labs to AI ambitions: AIM scales innovation in schoolspremium

Arjun Rao, general partner at Speciale Invest

Fewer AI founders leaving India now, says Speciale Invest's ArjunRaopremium

According to police, additional sections under the BNS, including 196 (promoting enmity between different groups and acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 197 (assertions prejudicial to national integration), have been invoked in the FIR, which carry a jail term of up to three years.

Charges of criminal conspiracy, obstruction of a public servant in discharge of duty, disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant, unlawful assembly and common intention had already been added to the FIR.

On Friday, a group of IYC workers staged a protest inside Hall No. 5 of the summit venue by removing their shirts to reveal T-shirts printed with slogans against the government and the India-US interim trade deal, before being whisked away by security personnel.

Police said the accused registered online to obtain QR codes to access the venue.

Investigators are also probing an alleged conspiracy angle and the financial trail behind the protest, including funding for printing the slogans on the T-shirts.

The incident triggered a political slugfest with the BJP calling it a "shameful act to tarnish India's image on the global stage", and the IYC defending it as a "peaceful" demonstration aimed at safeguarding national interests.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Ministry of Home Affairs. (File Photo: ANI)

Home ministry allots 50 companies of CAPF to poll-bound Tamil Nadu

jharkhand, air crash, air ambulance, air ambulance crash

All 7 on board Ranchi-Delhi air ambulance killed in crash in Jharkhand

Delhi Winter, New Delhi Winter, Winter, Cold, Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi's air quality worsens despite better weather; Anand Vihar AQI at 331

Allahabad High Court

Interfaith marriages, live-in not prohibited by UP anti-conversion law: HC

cloudy sky, clouds, weather, rain, rainfall

Weather today: Rain, thunderstorms in MP, Odisha, Bengal; North India warms

Topics : Congress India AI Impact Summit protests Protest

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 24 2026 | 12:56 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayBS Manthan TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyPNGS Reva Diamond IPOWeather TodayDrug Lord El Mencho KillediQOO 15R SpecsPersonal Finance