President Murmu appoints SC judge B R Gavai as 52nd Chief Justice of India

Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai has been officially appointed on Tuesday as the next Chief Justice of India (CJI) by President Droupadi Murmu. Justice Gavai will become the 52nd CJI and will be the second-ever Dalit to hold the elusive post. The first-ever Dalit to hold the CJI post was K G Balakrishnan, who had a tenure of over three years from January 2007 to May 2010. Justice Gavai, who will take charge from May 14 and replace current CJI Sanjiv Khanna, will hold the post for a period of six months as he will retire on November 23, 2025.
As per laid down procedure, his name was recommended by CJI Khanna on April 16 to the central government. Notably, Justice Gavai is the senior-most Supreme Court judge after the incumbent CJI Khanna.
Before becoming a Supreme Court Judge in 2019, Justice Gavai served as a judge at the Bombay High Court from 2003 to 2019. Justice Gavai was born in Amravai, Maharasthra and he did his initial years law practice in Nagpur and the nearby districts of the Vidarbha region. The newly-appointed CJI's father Ramkrishna Suryabhan Gavai has served as governor to multiple states and even been a Member of Parliament as well. Notably, R S Gavai was an Ambedkarite and followed Buddhism.
In exercise of the powers conferred by the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, Judge of the Supreme Court of India as the Chief Justice of India with effect from 14th May, 2025.— Arjun Ram Meghwal (@arjunrammeghwal) April 29, 2025