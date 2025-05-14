Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 02:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
CJI Gavai well-equipped to serve judiciary, uphold values: Kharge

Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, known for his role in landmark rulings like upholding the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, was sworn in as the 52nd Chief Justice of India

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge

Extending best wishes to Justice B.R. Gavai for taking oath as the 52nd Chief Justice of India: Kharge (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 2:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge extended best wishes to B R Gavai after he was sworn in as the Chief Justice of India on Wednesday, and said he is well-equipped to serve the judiciary with excellence as well as uphold constitutional values.

Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, who has been part of several benches that delivered landmark rulings including the one upholding the Centre's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 bestowing special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was sworn in as the 52nd Chief Justice of India.

The 64-year-old was administered oath by President Droupadi Murmu at a brief ceremony at the Ganatantra Mandap in Rashtrapati Bhavan. He succeeds Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who demitted office on Tuesday on attaining the age of 65 years.

 

"Extending best wishes to Justice B.R. Gavai for taking oath as the 52nd Chief Justice of India. The Chief Justice of India's position carries immense responsibility, public scrutiny and expectations," Kharge said on X.

"Justice Gavai's distinguished career suggests he is well-equipped to handle this esteemed position and serve the Judiciary with excellence and uphold the values enshrined in the Constitution," he said.  Kejriwal congratulates newly sworn in Chief Justice of India  Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday extended his congratulations to Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai who took oath as the 52nd Chief Justice of India.

In a post on X, Kejriwal said, "Heartiest congratulations to Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai on taking oath as Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of India. May his tenure uphold the highest ideals of justice and strengthen the faith of people in the judiciary."  Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly and senior AAP leader Atishi also conveyed her best wishes. "Wishing him a tenure defined by unwavering commitment to justice, equality and the Constitution --? further fortifying the pillars of our democracy and ensuring the protection of every citizen's rights," she said in an X post.

Justice Gavai was sworn in by President Droupadi Murmu at a brief ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday. He succeeds Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who retired on Tuesday upon attaining the age of 65 years.

Elevated to the Supreme Court on May 24, 2019, Justice Gavai will serve a tenure of over six months, demitting office on November 23. He took the oath of affirmation in Hindi.

 

Justice Gavai is the second Dalit Chief Justice of India after Justice K G Balakrishnan, marking a significant moment in the country's judicial history.

First Published: May 14 2025 | 2:54 PM IST

Business Standard
