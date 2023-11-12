Sensex (0.11%)
Constitutional Court should avoid fixing time-bound schedule cases: SC

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Shaikh Uzma Feroz Hussain seeking a direction to the Maharashtra High Court to decide his bail plea in a time-bound manner

Supreme Court, Manipur violence

The apex court said if there is an extraordinary urgency, the petitioner can always move the concerned bench. "We are sure that if the request is genuine, the concerned Bench will entertain it.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2023 | 2:34 PM IST
Constitutional Court should avoid fixing a time-bound schedule for disposal of any case before any court unless the situation is extraordinary, the Supreme Court said while refusing to entertain a plea seeking a direction for disposal of a criminal matter within a fixed time.
A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Pankaj Mithal said that in every high court and especially the bigger ones, there are filed a large number of bail petitions and therefore, some delay in the disposal of such petitions is inevitable.
"We are of the view that since every high court and every court in the country has a huge pendency, the Constitutional Court should avoid the temptation of fixing a time-bound schedule for disposal of any case before any court unless the situation is extraordinary," the bench said.
The top court was hearing a plea filed by Shaikh Uzma Feroz Hussain seeking a direction to the Maharashtra High Court to decide his bail plea in a time-bound manner.
