In contact with officials, says Dhami as rescue op underway at Yamunotri NH

At least 36 workers are feared to be trapped inside the under-construction tunnel that collapsed on the Yamunotri National Highway, officials said on Sunday

JUNE 5, 2022** Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami at the Disaster Control Room at the State Secretariat, to monitor the situation after a bus carrying pilgrims fell into a deep gorge in Uttarkashi district of the state, in Dehradun. A

Speaking to ANI about the rescue operation, CM Dhami said, "I have been in contact with the officials from the time I got to know about the incident...NDRF and SDRF are at the spot".

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2023 | 1:50 PM IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday said that he is in contact with the officials briefing him about the relief and rescue operation underway after an under-construction tunnel collapsed in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district.
At least 36 workers are feared to be trapped inside the under-construction tunnel that collapsed on the Yamunotri National Highway, officials said on Sunday.
Speaking to ANI about the rescue operation, CM Dhami said, "I have been in contact with the officials from the time I got to know about the incident...NDRF and SDRF are at the spot".
"We pray to God for the safe return of everybody," CM Dhami added.
Meanwhile, SDRF has released a video showing a JCB removing debris from the mouth of the tunnel.
According to Uttarkashi Superintendent of Police, Arpan Yaduvanshi, a portion of the under-construction tunnel connecting Silkyara to Dandalgaon collapsed on Saturday night.
A part of the tunnel broke about 200 meters ahead of the starting point on the Silkyara side of Brahmakhal-Polgaon.
Yaduvanshi said that according to the officials of Hydroelectricity Investment and Development Company Limited (HIDCL), which is looking after the construction work of the tunnel, about 36 people are trapped in the tunnel and efforts are being made to rescue them safely.
"Efforts are on to open the tunnel and the process of removing debris inside the tunnel is in progress," they said.
A team from the State Disaster Response Team (SDRF) and police revenue have started relief and rescue operation. District Magistrate and Superintendents of Police of Uttarkashi district are present on the spot.
Information about the tunnel collapse was received at the District Control Room Uttarkashi with the caller requesting the assistance of an SDRF team at the spot.
Acting on the information, Commander SDRF, Manikant Mishra immediately directed a rescue team under the leadership of Inspector Jagdamba Vijalwan to leave for the spot with the necessary rescue equipment, they said.

"After reaching the spot, SDRF started a relief and rescue operation on a war footing in coordination with other rescue units," the official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 12 2023 | 1:50 PM IST

