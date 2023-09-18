close
Sensex (-0.36%)
67596.84 -241.79
Nifty (-0.29%)
20133.30 -59.05
Nifty Smallcap (-0.26%)
5850.40 -15.50
Nifty Midcap (-0.42%)
40658.20 -171.70
Nifty Bank (-0.54%)
45979.85 -251.65
Heatmap

Contribution of women parliamentarians on the rise: PM Modi in LS

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Modi highlighted the changing composition of the House over the years, saying it had become more inclusive with all sections of society finding representation

PM Modi, Narendra Modi

Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2023 | 9:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Amid a demand for the Women's Reservation Bill, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the contribution of women parliamentarians has been on the rise over the years.
Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Modi highlighted the changing composition of the House over the years, saying it had become more inclusive with all sections of society finding representation.
"Inclusive atmosphere has kept manifesting the aspirations of the people with full power," he said.
The Prime Minister noted the contributions of women parliamentarians that have helped burnish the dignity of the House.
"Be it Dalits, oppressed, adivasis, backwards or women, every section's contribution has increased gradually," Modi said.
The Prime Minister said more than 7,500 public representatives have served in both Houses whereas the number of women representatives has been approximately 600.

Also Read

Opposition's no-confidence motion defeated in Lok Sabha by voice vote

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Special session: Emotional moment to leave old Parliament, says PM Modi

Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know

Don't understand if this is a special session or normal: LoP Chowdhury

PM Modi chairs meeting of union cabinet in Parliament House Annexe

Vice President Dhankhar, PM Modi to lead Central Hall function Tuesday

Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha to meet in new Parliament building on Tuesday

Bill on EC appointments may not be taken up in this session: Report

L-G directs mandatory geo-tagging of all civil work projects of Delhi govt

Cutting across political lines, leaders have demanded the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill, which guarantees 33 per cent quota in Parliament and state legislatures.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Lok Sabha Parliament

First Published: Sep 18 2023 | 9:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotoGP Bharat 2023Gold - Silver PriceParliament Special Session LIVEHartalika Teej 2023Women's Reservation BillGanesh ChaturthiApple iPhone 15 Series

Companies News

D B Realty raises up to Rs 1,544 crore through convertible warrantsTorrent pharma in advance talks with CVC Capital to buyout Cipla promoters

Election News

BJP accuses Cong of 'stealing' Imran Khan's theme song for MP poll campaignBRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Parliament special session LIVE: Day 1 begins amid ruckus from OppositionGanesh Chaturthi: Best wishes, quotes, pandal and Ganesh temple decoration

Economy News

Centre may raise rabi crop MSP by 2-7% for 2024-25 marketing seasonIndia's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon