Sensex (0.13%)
66988.44 + 86.53
Nifty (0.18%)
20133.15 + 36.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.72%)
6539.50 + 46.45
Nifty Midcap (0.68%)
42908.90 + 290.20
Nifty Bank (-0.19%)
44481.75 -84.70
Heatmap

COP28: India walked the talk when it comes to climate action, says PM Modi

Modi said India has walked the talk when it comes to climate action while highlighting the importance India attached to the issue during its G20 presidency

PM Modi

PM Modi said was looking forward to joining special events including on climate finance and green credit initiative.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 7:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for supporting developing countries with adequate climate financing and technology transfer to enable them to deal with climate change.
As he heads to Dubai to attend the World Climate Action Summit, Modi said India has walked the talk when it comes to climate action while highlighting the importance India attached to the issue during its G20 presidency.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"During our G20 presidency, climate was high on our priority. The New Delhi Leaders' Declaration includes numerous concrete steps on climate action and sustainable development. I look forward to the COP28 taking forward the consensus on these issues," Modi said in his departure statement.
Modi will attend the World Climate Action Summit on Friday during the United Nations 'Conference of the Parties' on climate, known as COP28.
Several world leaders are set to attend the climate action summit to discuss ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and effectively combat climate change.
The World Climate Action Summit is the high-level segment of the COP28.
The prime minister is scheduled to participate in three other high-level side events as well. The COP28 is taking place from November 30 to December 12 under the presidency of the UAE.
In his statement, the prime minister said the COP28 will provide an opportunity to review progress made under the Paris Agreement, and chart a path for future course on climate action.
"At the Voice of Global South Summit convened by India, the Global South spoke for the need for climate action based on the principles of equity, climate justice, and common but differentiated responsibilities, as well as a greater focus on adaptation," Modi said.
"It is important that efforts of the developing world be supported with adequate climate financing and technology transfer. They must have access to equitable carbon and development space to achieve sustainable development," he said.
The prime minister noted that India has walked the talk when it comes to climate action.
"Our achievements in different sectors like renewable energy, energy efficiency, afforestation, energy conservation, Mission LiFE are testament to the commitment of our people towards mother earth," he said.

Also Read

World must attack all emissions, everywhere, says COP28 President

Export, import cost may rise from Jan 2027 from decarbonisation measures

India should not take new commitments at COP28 climate talks in Dubai: GTRI

COP28 to focus heavily on methane emissions, India likely to stand ground

Loss and Damage Fund, climate finance India's key focus at COP28: Env min

2023 set to be the warmest year on record, says WMO latest report

Single smart card for different public transport modes in Bengaluru soon

Building talent, supply chain can help India lead in semiconductors

Joshimath crisis: Govt approves Rs 1,658 cr recovery, reconstruction plan

Madhya Pradesh Assembly election 2023: All you must know before exit polls

The prime minister said he was looking forward to joining special events including on climate finance and green credit initiative.
"In keeping with our civilizational ethos, India has always laid emphasis on climate action even as we pursue social and economic development," Modi said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Climate Change talks United Nations Global Warming

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 7:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop 5 Upcoming Bollywood MoviesAnimal MovieTata Tech IPO Allotment Grand Theft Auto trilogyTelangana Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon