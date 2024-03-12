Sensex (    %)
                             
Country which doesn't cherish its heritage loses its future too: PM Modi

PM said the government formed after independence had no mentality or political will to maintain heritage sites like the Sabarmati Ashram

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo: X@ANI)

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2024 | 12:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said a country which does not cherish its heritage has a bleak future.
Modi launched the Rs 1,200 crore Gandhi Ashram Memorial masterplan at Sabarmati in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city and inaugurated the redeveloped Kochrab ashram at a function on the anniversary of the famous Dandi Yatra, or salt march, taken out by Mahatma Gandhi on March 12, 1930.
"A country which does not cherish its heritage lose its future also. The Sabarmati Ashram is not only a heritage for the country but for the entire mankind," he said.
"The Sabarmati Ashram has become a pilgrimage not only our freedom movement but also for 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India)," Modi said.
He said the government formed after independence had no mentality or political will to maintain heritage sites like the Sabarmati Ashram.
"There were two reasons - one looking at India from the foreign lens and another was appeasement politics which resulted in the ruin of our heritage," Modi said.
The PM said his government's 'vocal for local' drive is nothing but an adoption of Mahatma Gandhi's 'swadeshi' idea.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Gandhi Jayanti heritage conservation BJP Mahatma Gandhi

First Published: Mar 12 2024 | 12:25 PM IST

