Govt to issue fresh draft for installation of rear seat belt alarm in cars

The Motor Vehicle Act mandates in-built seat belt reminders for drivers and passengers in the front seats, while also stipulating a Rs 1,000 fine for those found in violation of the Act

Representative image by Freepik

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2024 | 11:35 AM IST

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) is gearing up to issue a new notification mandating the installation of a 'rear seat belt alarm' in all cars, according to a report by the Times of India. This safety feature aims to encourage rear-seat passengers to wear seat belts, thereby enhancing overall safety standards on the roads.

The draft notification for this crucial safety feature will soon be made public, giving car manufacturers a six-month window from the final notification date to implement it in all new car models. The notification is anticipated to focus solely on the rear seat belt alarm and will not include any other provisions.
The initiative stems from a previous incident involving former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry, whose demise in a car crash prompted investigations revealing that he wasn't wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. Consequently, the ministry had initially proposed mandatory fitment of rear seat belt alarms, along with other safety features such as three-point rear seat belts and six airbags. However, the proposal for six airbags did not materialise, and the entire notification eventually lapsed.

Currently, the Motor Vehicle Act mandates in-built seat belt reminders for drivers and passengers in the front seats. The Act also stipulates a Rs 1,000 fine for rear-seat passengers not wearing seat belts. Despite the Act being in place, many remain unaware or disregard this requirement. Instances of traffic police enforcing this rule on rear-seat passengers are also rare.

This recent development comes following the expiration of the earlier draft notification. In September 2022, the Road Transport Ministry had issued draft rules to enhance passenger safety, proposing the mandatory installation of alarm systems for rear seat belts. These standards were in line with international regulation UNR-16.

Under the proposed UNR-16 standard, visual and audio warnings would activate when the ignition switch was engaged, regardless of whether the engine was running or not, and if the safety belt of front-facing occupants remained unfastened. Additional warnings would be triggered when the driver operates the vehicle without fastening their safety belt or that of front-facing seat occupants.

First Published: Mar 12 2024 | 11:35 AM IST

