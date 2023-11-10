Sensex (0.11%)
Court extends judicial custody of AAP leader Sanjay Singh till Nov 24

The judge also directed the authorities concerned to produce him before a court in Punjab after it was informed that a production warrant had been received from a court in Amritsar, Punjab, in a case

Sanjay Singh, AAP MP Sanjay Singh

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2023 | 5:05 PM IST
A Delhi court on Friday extended till November 24 the judicial custody of AAP leader Sanjay Singh, arrested in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise scam.
Special Judge M K Nagpal also allowed Singh to sign some documents related to development work as a Member of Parliament.
The judge also directed the authorities concerned to produce him before a court in Punjab after it was informed that a production warrant had been received from a court in Amritsar, Punjab, in a case there.
The anti-money laundering agency had arrested Singh on October 4.
The ED has alleged that Singh played a key role in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy, which benefited certain liquor manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 10 2023 | 5:05 PM IST

