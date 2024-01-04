Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Court extends Senthil Balaji's remand till Jan 11 in money laundering case

The DMK leader, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on June 14, 2023 in a money laundering case, is presently lodged at the Puzhal prison here

Photo: Wikipedia

Balaji was arrested by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to a cash-for-jobs scam when he was the Transport Minister during an earlier AIADMK regime | Photo: Wikipedia

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A sessions court here on Thursday extended Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji's remand till January 11.
The DMK leader, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on June 14, 2023 in a money laundering case, is presently lodged at the Puzhal prison here.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Principal Sessions Judge S Alli, before whom Balaji was produced by the prosecution through video-conferencing from the prison, extended his judicial custody.
Balaji was arrested by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to a cash-for-jobs scam when he was the Transport Minister during an earlier AIADMK regime.
Soon after his arrest, he underwent a bypass surgery at a private hospital. Later, the ED took him into custody for interrogation and following that he was remanded in judicial custody. His remand was periodically extended by the court.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

SC reserves verdict on pleas of Senthil Balaji, wife against his arrest

TN minister Balaji's plea in money laundering case to be heard on Friday

SC seeks ED's reply on plea by Senthil Balaji against HC order in PMLA case

PMLA case: SC seeks ED's reply on plea by Senthil Balaji against HC order

ED produces Balaji before city court after custody ends, remand till Aug 25

ED records voice sample of Sujay Krishna Bhadra in school jobs scam case

'Modi Gallery' opens soon at PM Sangrahalaya in New Delhi: Things to know

Cybercrime cases shoot up in Bengaluru in 2023, detection low: Police data

Uttarakhand HC questions state govt on delay in announcing municipal polls

Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi assumes role of vice chief of Navy

Topics : Courts Law Tamil Nadu money laundering case Money laundering

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveArvind Kejriwal ED Raid Live UpdatesIran Bomb BlastsGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Air PollutionTorrent Power Share PricePoonawalla FincorpBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon