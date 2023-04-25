Credible inputs must be behind NIA raids against PFI in Goa: CM Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday confirmed the raids by the National Investigation Agency in Goa against those having alleged connections with Popular Front of India (PFI).

NIA on Tuesday conducted several raids across the nation, including the coastal state, in connection with the banned outfit.

I learnt about the raid through media but now it is confirmed, said Sawant, who also holds the home portfolio.

He said that if the raids are conducted by the NIA, it means that the federal agency must have got credible information about the persons' links with PFI.

If there are still contacts of PFI in Goa then they must be raided, he said, in an apparent reference to the action against the sympathisers of the banned outfit by local police earlier this year.

Last month, the Sawant had told Goa Legislative Assembly that 32 PFI activists had been arrested by the state police.

