Delhi Police issue new traffic advisory; Check alternative routes

The Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday informed that the vehicular movement is heavy on both carriageways of the DND flyway due to the deployment of pickets or inspections on the DND flyway. As a result, officials have recommended alternate routes, such as the Chilla border road.

About an hour ago, Delhi Police said that traffic is heavy at the Singhu border and urged commuters to take Piao Maniyari, Saboli, Safiyabad, Singhu School Toll, and Zero Palla.

Authorities also said that traffic is affected on Ring Road in the carriageway from Moolchand Underpass towards Ashram Chowk due to the breakdown of an LGV near the Lajpat Nagar flyover.

Earlier on Saturday, authorities said they were partially removing blockades from the Singhu and Tikri borders to allow cross-border movement of vehicles after farmers’ groups on Friday said they had postponed their march to the capital till February 29. However, the blockades on the Ghazipur border, sealing both carriageways of National Highway (NH) 24 near the UP Gate underpass linking Delhi and Ghaziabad, will remain in place, they said.

The police began removing portions of the multilayered concrete and iron blockades from the Singhu and Tikri borders on Saturday. Police officers said the protesting farmers are currently contained at the Punjab-Haryana borders, and if they move towards Delhi, the blockades will be restored.

The Singhu and Tikri borders have been shut since January 13, following calls from farmers to carry out a protest march to Delhi. Both carriageways of NH 24 near the UP Gate underpass were also sealed with blockades consisting of jersey barriers, iron barricades, police buses, sand-loaded trucks, and other heavy vehicles. However, the routes through NH 9 and the Delhi-Meerut Expressway were kept partially open.