Saturday, June 14, 2025 | 01:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Draft policy proposes major changes to transport systems of specially abled

Draft policy proposes major changes to transport systems of specially abled

The DEPwD has invited public comments on draft accessibility standards for the transport and mobility sector to ensure inclusive infrastructure for persons with disabilities

Photo: Unsplash

Apps and online platforms must be made accessible, and complaint data related to disability access should be published on the data.gov.in portal | Photo: Unsplash

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2025 | 12:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A new draft framework has proposed sweeping changes to transport systems to make them more accessible for persons with disabilities (PwDs), including mandatory wheelchair space in buses and Metro trains, step-free toilets at stations, level boarding ramps, and trained staff across air, rail and road transport networks.

The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has invited comments and suggestions from the stakeholders and general public on the draft accessibility standards for the transport and mobility sector.

The draft 'Transport Accessibility Framework' has been prepared by the Strategic Accessibility Cell Rights of Riders (SAC-RR). It lays out detailed, enforceable standards across the transport chain from booking and boarding to infrastructure, vehicles and emergency response.

 

Most measures are marked non-negotiable, meaning they would be binding once the guidelines take effect.

The department said these draft standards, which identify non-negotiable rules, have been prepared to strengthen the creation of barrier-free environments in accordance with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, and relevant rules.

Also Read

indian school

Delhi govt issues admission guidelines for children with special needs

Supreme court

Govt gets SC notice on plea asking better facilities for disabled prisoners

Amazon

Amazon partners with Youth4Jobs to empower women sellers with disabilities

person with disability, PWD, disability

Govt marginally expands Budget for social justice, disability welfare

sewage, manual scavenging

Manual scavenging, accessibility reforms among Centre's agenda for 2025

According to the draft, all new buses procured under Central schemes must include low-floor entry, ramps, safety belts, and designated wheelchair areas.

Existing services such as PM eBus Sewa and Type III intercity buses would also be retrofitted with tested lifts or bridge ramps. At least four priority seats with seatbelts are required in each bus for people with limited mobility.

Metro and rail platforms must deploy rubber gap fillers and boarding ramps, while coach doors and aisles must be widened to accommodate wheelchairs.

Long-distance trains must include at least one accessible coach with wheelchair anchorage and a Type A toilet with grab bars, the draft noted.

At airports, the draft calls for step-free access from parking to check-in, aerobridges with rollout ramps, designated wheelchair-friendly seating in aircraft, and availability of aisle chairs.

Air carriers will have to provide storage space for assistive devices, and entertainment systems must include audio description and captions.

The guidelines extend to taxi aggregators and e-rickshaws, which must include a share of wheelchair-accessible vehicles and train the drivers in disability assistance.

Ropeways and ferries have also been brought under the framework, with specific norms on rescue equipment, platform gaps, and universal toilet access.

In addition, transport hubs would need to build quiet or sensory rooms for neurodivergent passengers, install tactile guiding strips, and provide clear signage using both text and QR codes.

Apps and online platforms must be made accessible, and complaint data related to disability access should be published on the data.gov.in portal.

The framework also includes time-bound budgeting and procurement provisions and urges immediate updates to national policies such as the Motor Vehicles Act, urban bus specifications, and building codes.

Stakeholder consultations on the guidelines are presently underway, with the final version expected to come out after deliberations, a senior official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Kunal Kamra

Breach of privilege proceedings to begin against Kunal Kamra soon

Air India, plane crash

Air India crash: DGCA directs full staff presence on June 14 amid probe

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi govt set to unveil new excise policy, social security top priority

gavel law cases

K'taka HC refuses to stay order suspending bike, taxi services from June 16

K Rammohan Naidu, Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Kinjarapu RamMohan, Kinjarapu, Ram mohan

Civil Aviation Minister to chair high-level meeting on air safety today

Topics : Disability Rights of Persons with Disabilities Bill transport Transport Department

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 14 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael Strike on Iran's Nuclear SitesGold-Silver Price TodaySunjay Kapoor DeathAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon